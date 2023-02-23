F1: Who is Ravin Jain, the India-Origin Engineer who has Become Ferrari's new Head of Strategy - Know Here

Ravin Jain, who is of Indian origin, has become the new head of strategy of the F1 team Ferrari. Jain replaces Spaniard Inaki Rueda in the high-pressure role as Ferrari looks at a much-improved season that starts with Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend. If reports are to be believed, Ferrari took the decision to promote Jain after some costly errors were made last season. Ferrari's Charles Lecrec finished at second behind Max Verstappen while George Russell came fourth. Some of the questionable calls made last year included a bad pit strategy during the Monaco Grand Prix which cost Leclerc a potential win, while at the Brazilian Grand Prix, he was the only driver on intermediate tyres for the start of Qualification 3.

In the backdrop of the two questionable decisions, Ferrari's new team principal Fred Vasseur, who took over from Mattia Binotto, decided to ease out Rueda from the role and make the Oxford-graduate Jain with a first-class degree in physics, the head of strategy. Jain joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2017 and, over the last six years, rose to the post of Race Strategy Engineer.

Rueda will continue to be a part of the team with a factory-based sporting role at Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello. Early this year Vasseur had indicated he would make changes in Ferrari's strategy team, saying he was in the "process of reviewing everything".

"We are in the process to review everything. It's a bit short notice for me, but we'll have to do some improvement," Vasseur had said in January this year.

Ravin has been part of Ferrari team for seven years now. He has a three-year degree in physics. He has completed his Masters degree with honors in mathematical and theoretical physics from University of Oxford. Previously, he was an intern at Caterham and Williams where he got the first experience of working with a F1 team.

All eyes will be on Jain who will look to fix the faults from the last season.

