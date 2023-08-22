FIDE World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Holds Magnus Carlsen To A Draw In First Game

In a highly anticipated showdown at the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced off against the reigning World Number One, Magnus Carlsen. The first game of this thrilling encounter, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, ended in a draw after 35 moves on Tuesday, setting the stage for an intense battle between these two chess titans.

Praggnanandhaa R: "13... Rb8, I felt I should have something there. But maybe this position is just solid and I don't have anything. What I played there was not the best try but I could not find anything." pic.twitter.com/M2xis8CmRW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 22, 2023

The First Game

In a game filled with strategic maneuvers and tactical brilliance, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen engaged in a captivating duel. After 35 moves, the tension on the chessboard reached its peak, resulting in a hard-fought draw. This deadlock showcased the immense skill and determination of both grandmasters.

What's Nex

The battle is far from over, as both grandmasters are set to continue their play in the coming days. In the second classical game, scheduled for Wednesday, Magnus Carlsen will have the advantage of playing with the white pieces, adding another layer of complexity to the contest. Chess enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the next chapter in this epic confrontation.

The Road to the Final

Praggnanandhaa's journey to the FIDE World Cup final has been nothing short of spectacular. After defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, he secured his place in the ultimate battle against Carlsen. This remarkable feat is a testament to his exceptional chess skills and unwavering determination.

Match Format

Each match in the FIDE World Cup final comprises two traditional games, with a time control of 90 minutes for the initial 40 moves. Following this, 30 minutes are added after the 40 moves, and a supplementary 30-second increment starts from Move 1. In case of a tie, a playoff takes place on the third day of the round. The tiebreak procedure includes two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is required, two 'slow blitz' games follow, with a time control of 10 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move.

As the FIDE World Cup final unfolds, the chess world watches with bated breath, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this epic battle between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen. The first game's draw sets the stage for a thrilling series of matches that will undoubtedly captivate chess enthusiasts worldwide.