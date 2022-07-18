NewsOther Sports
NARINDER BATRA

FIH accepts Narinder Batra's resignation, set to appoint acting president

In a letter to the executive board of the FIH, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 65-year-old businessman-cum-sports administrator, said, "Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of president, FIH. Thank you for your support and guidance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FIH accepts Narinder Batra's resignation, set to appoint acting president

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has accepted the resignation of Narinder Batra and decided to appoint acting president until the FIH congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy. Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra on Monday resigned from the post of International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, thus relinquishing all three top posts -- IOA chief, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and FIH head -- he was holding.

"As stipulated in the FIH Statutes (Article 7.4 a), 'the Executive Board shall appoint an acting President to hold office until the FIH Congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy'. Therefore, a meeting of the EB will be organised as soon as possible," FIH said in a statement.

"In accordance with the same article, the next Presidential elections will take place during the upcoming FIH Congress which is planned to be held virtually on 4 and 5 November this year," it added.

"Any details about the Presidential elections process will be confirmed at a later stage."

In a letter to the executive board of the FIH, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 65-year-old businessman-cum-sports administrator, said, "Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of president, FIH. Thank you for your support and guidance.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022