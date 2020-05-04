FINA postpones World Aquatics Championships to 2022

The FINA World Championships or World Aquatics Championships, which was originally sheduled to take place in 2021, has now been resheduled to take place in 2022.

The decision came after the Tokyo Olympic 2020 was postponed to July 23 to August 8 next year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement, FINA now confirmed that they have decided to reschedule the World Championships to May 13 to May 29,2022 after consultation with the city of Fukuoka, Japan Swimming Federation, organisers, athletes and all those related to the event.

"Following consultation with the city of Fukuoka, Japan Swimming Federation, organisers, athletes, coaches, technical committees, TV partners and sponsors, FINA is pleased to announce that the FINA World Championships in Fukuoka (JPN), initially scheduled for the summer of 2021, will now take place from May 13-29, 2022," FINA said.

Reflecting on the same, FINA President Dr Julio C. Maglione said that he hopes the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships.

“After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the Championships. We look forward to witnessing the world’s best aquatic athletes from around the world competing in the city of Fukuoka (JPN) in 2022,” FINA official website quoted Maglione as saying.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," he added.

Meanwhile, FINA also announced that FINA World Masters Championships will take place from May 31 to June 9,2020 across the island of Kyushu in Japan.