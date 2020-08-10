Former WWE wrestler 'Kamala' dies aged 70

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler James Harris, popularly known as 'Kamala', has recently passed away. He was 70-year-old.

WWE issued an official statement to confirm the sad news of Kamala's demise, while also paying condolences to his family and friends.

"WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans,"the official statement from WWE said.

"He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006," WWE added.

American professional wrestler Frankie Kazarian also paid tribute to Kamala by describing him 'a giant of gentleman'.

"RIP Kamala. I’m happy I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him many years ago. A giant of a gentleman. Godspeed sir," Kazarian wrote on Twitter.

Another wrestling professional Elijah Burke also condoled the demise of great “Ugandan Giant” Kamala.

"Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came. An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great “Ugandan Giant” Kamala. His memory will live on forever. ~PHS #RIPKamala #Kamala #WWE #WWF," Burke tweeted.

Harris, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound wrestler, had fought some of the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and The Undertaker.

He fought in more than 400 matches over the course of several stretches with the WWE.