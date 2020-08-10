हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Former WWE wrestler 'Kamala' dies aged 70

Harris, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound wrestler, had fought some of the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and The Undertaker.

Former WWE wrestler &#039;Kamala&#039; dies aged 70
Image Credits: Twitter/@WWE

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler James Harris, popularly known as 'Kamala', has recently passed away. He was 70-year-old.

WWE issued an official statement to confirm the sad news of Kamala's demise, while also paying condolences to his family and friends.

"WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans,"the official statement from WWE said.

"He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006," WWE added.

American professional wrestler Frankie Kazarian also paid tribute to Kamala by describing him 'a giant of gentleman'.

"RIP Kamala. I’m happy I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him many years ago. A giant of a gentleman. Godspeed sir," Kazarian wrote on Twitter.

Another wrestling professional Elijah Burke also condoled the demise of great “Ugandan Giant” Kamala.

"Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came. An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great “Ugandan Giant” Kamala. His memory will live on forever. ~PHS #RIPKamala #Kamala #WWE #WWF," Burke tweeted.

Harris, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound wrestler, had fought some of the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and The Undertaker.

He fought in more than 400 matches over the course of several stretches with the WWE.

Tags:
WWEJames HarrisKamalahulk hoganThe Undertakerwrestling
Next
Story

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer buoyed by Anthony Martial progress before Europa League quarters
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Lebanon : Beirut police fire tear gas as protesters regroup