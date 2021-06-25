हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passes away at 50, SmackDown star Bayley pens emotional note

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passed away on June 23. She was 50-year-old and the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passes away at 50, SmackDown star Bayley pens emotional note
Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passes away at 50

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passed away on June 23. She was 50-year-old and the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. As per multiple media reports, the former wrestler had a major operation on her leg, which was amputated in order to prevent severe blood clots on her arteries. 

Coates is fondly remembered for her on-screen presence as a manager for ECW star Sabu in IMPACT Wrestling.

Before launching herself in the professional wrestling circuit in 2002, Coates was a bodybuilder and a fitness model. She became a part of the WWE roster in 2005. 

Coates is also recalled as Super Genie for her antics during her stint at ECW.

Meanwhile, the news of Coates' demise left several wrestlers in shock, who remembered the former on Twitter. Here are a few reactions: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WWE
Next
Story

Cops enjoy selfie session with murder-accused Sushil Kumar, photos go viral

Must Watch

PT47M

Taal Thok Ke: Twitter crossed the limit?