Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passes away at 50, SmackDown star Bayley pens emotional note

Former WWE wrestler Melissa Coates passed away on June 23. She was 50-year-old and the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. As per multiple media reports, the former wrestler had a major operation on her leg, which was amputated in order to prevent severe blood clots on her arteries.

Coates is fondly remembered for her on-screen presence as a manager for ECW star Sabu in IMPACT Wrestling.

Before launching herself in the professional wrestling circuit in 2002, Coates was a bodybuilder and a fitness model. She became a part of the WWE roster in 2005.

Coates is also recalled as Super Genie for her antics during her stint at ECW.

Meanwhile, the news of Coates' demise left several wrestlers in shock, who remembered the former on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa. pic.twitter.com/7JyNRx9cqi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 24, 2021

Damn. RIP Melissa Coates! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2021