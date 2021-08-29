हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India celebrate National Sports Day with hat-trick at Tokyo Paralympics

India on Sunday celebrated the National Sports Day by bagging three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

In Frame (L-R): Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar

India on Sunday celebrated the National Sports Day by bagging three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina Patel opened the country's account by clinching silver at the women's final in table tennis event. The second and third medals were won by Nishad Kumar in high jump and Vinod Kumar in discus throw.  

Soon after the news broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the greetings on Twitter and was joined by Sachin Tendulkar and union sports minister Anurag Thakur. Here are a few reactions: 

Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

