India celebrate National Sports Day with hat-trick at Tokyo Paralympics

India on Sunday celebrated the National Sports Day by bagging three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina Patel opened the country's account by clinching silver at the women's final in table tennis event. The second and third medals were won by Nishad Kumar in high jump and Vinod Kumar in discus throw.

Soon after the news broke out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the greetings on Twitter and was joined by Sachin Tendulkar and union sports minister Anurag Thakur. Here are a few reactions:

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

An Olympic medal at 41! And a new Asian record too. Vinod Kumar, you sir are an inspiration to everyone Congratulations #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/cx2Ko5DpY0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 29, 2021

Nishad jumps to glory ! Congratulations Champ @nishad_hj ! We’ve just won 2nd medal

at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ! • High Jump T47 Final

• 2.06m jump which equals Asian Record set by him in 2021#Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mkXvu3kFEg — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

The AMAZING jump & the WOW throw!@nishad_hj & Vinod Kumar, congratulations on winning #Silver in the men’s high jump & #Bronze in the men’s discus throw events respectively . Inspirational!#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/NVLvkTW5fo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning bronze at Paralympics. You have done India proud with your podium finish. I appreciate your grit and determination. May you scale greater heights of success. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.