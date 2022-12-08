Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch HAR vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match of Pro Kabaddi Legaue scheduled today. Titans have had a terrible campaign in PKL 9. They are the the bottom-placed team in the season. They have played 21 matches, winning just 2 while losing 19 matches. They have been one the poorest peformers in this season of Pro Kabaddi. Titans last won a match in November, on the 15th day vs U Mumba. Since then they have lost 5 games on the trot. When they play Haryana, they will aim to break their losing streak at least and gain some sort of confidence. Not to forget, this is also their last match so they will be aiming to finish on a high.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers. They would be hoping to be back in the winning ways. This is not their last match. Haryana will play their last match of the season vs Tamil Thalaivas on December 10.

Ahead of Thursday's PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will take place on December 8, Thursday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Possible line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal, Manish Gulia, Mohit, Monu Hooda, Jaideep, Meetu

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prince D, Ankit, K Hanumanthu, Nitin Panwar.