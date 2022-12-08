topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
HARYANA STEELERS VS TELUGU TITANS WARRIORS 2022

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch HAR vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch HAR vs TEL online and on TV channel?

Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match of Pro Kabaddi Legaue scheduled today. Titans have had a terrible campaign in PKL 9. They are the the bottom-placed team in the season. They have played 21 matches, winning just 2 while losing 19 matches. They have been one the poorest peformers in this season of Pro Kabaddi. Titans last won a match in November, on the 15th day vs U Mumba. Since then they have lost 5 games on the trot. When they play Haryana, they will aim to break their losing streak at least and gain some sort of confidence. Not to forget, this is also their last match so they will be aiming to finish on a high. 

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are coming into this contest after a loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers. They would be hoping to be back in the winning ways. This is not their last match. Haryana will play their last match of the season vs Tamil Thalaivas on December 10. 

Ahead of Thursday's PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will take place on December 8, Thursday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Possible line-up:

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Rakesh Narwal, Manish Gulia, Mohit, Monu Hooda, Jaideep, Meetu

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prince D, Ankit, K Hanumanthu, Nitin Panwar.

Live Tv

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Warriors 2022Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Haryana Steelers team 2022Telugu Titans team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls