Hockey India to conduct online basic coaching course for senior core probables

Hockey India has decided to make a good use of this forced break due to coronavirus pandemic by conducting a 'Basic' Coaching Course for the senior core probables currently stationed at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

A total of 32 senior men and 23 senior women core probables will take part in the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching Course which will be conducted online.

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani had previously attended the Hockey India Coaching Education pathway and achieved a Hockey India Level ‘1’ Coach Certification.

The course is a part of a meticulously-designed coaching programme, which was launched in 2019 and known as the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway. The objective of this course is to provide a simplified education structure that helps in the development of coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level.

Reflecting on the same, Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad expressed his delight at providing such an opportunity to its athletes.

"All of us at Hockey India have made sure that even during such tough times for everyone around the world, we are able to follow our policy of working without any hindrances, and have also been able to devise various ways to conduct our day-to-day activities. With our Core Probables currently stationed at SAI Centre, Bengaluru, we decided it would be appropriate to provide them with an opportunity to understand Coaching through our Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway. I am quite confident that the athletes will be able to gain knowledge about the intricacies of Coaching, and will get some essential insights and a fresh perspective of ways to understand the sport better," he said.

This initiative will see the core probables get 36 hours to review their online sessions, and then clear an online assessment exam which will be based on the latest rules and regulations of International Hockey Federation (FIH). The online assessment exam for senior men core probables will be conducted on May 11, while the exam for senior women core probables will take place on May 15.

The core probables who will clear the Hockey India Level 'Basic' Coaching Course will be eligible to attend the Hockey India Level '1' Coaching Course in the future, therefore paving the way for their development, not just as athletes but also as potential coaches.