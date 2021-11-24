हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
other sports

How timely intervention from SAI helped ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo get back to his feet

(Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ace Indian cyclist L Ronaldo Singh returned to his feet after he was provided timely and optimal intervention by the Sports Authority of India's Athlete Wellness Centre after he felt immobilised by a pain in his lower back after practice in Slovenia.

Ronaldo Singh developed lower back spasms, possibly due to inadequate hydration, on the last day of the team's training in Nova Mesto ahead of its travel to Andia, Portugal on Tuesday.

Within minutes after alerting SAI around midnight on Tuesday, the Athlete Wellness Centre swung into action and facilitated some intervention through a video conference to help reduce his pain.

A top physiotherapist, Dr Danish, was able to guide the coach RK Sharma and the rider to make the optimal use of the TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) machine with the team.

He also suggested a couple of isometric exercises and some medication.

In about 15 minutes, Ronaldo Singh felt the pain come down by half and was able to get on his feet, according to a SAI release.

SAI Sports Science head, Dr Pralay Majumdar said the timely response on Tuesday night was in keeping with the philosophy behind the establishment of the Athlete Wellness Centre.

"It was important and satisfying that we could provide the best intervention without loss of time," he said in the release.

"From the time Athlete Wellness Centre was launched in June this year, we have assisted 25 athletes under its umbrella.

"We had started this for TOPS Development Group athletes but have expanded it to included all athletes in the SAI National Centres of Excellence across the country."

