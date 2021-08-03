India vs Argentina women hockey Live-streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics women’s hockey semifinal match live?

Indian women’s hockey team who created history by defeating Australia in quarterfinal of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, will eye more glory and aim to assure atleast a silver medal when they take on Argentina in semifinal match on Wednesday (August 4).

A bunch of 18 fearless and determined Indian women did the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 on Monday to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time.

India’s best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams. In that edition of the Games, women’s hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

Come Wednesday, the Indian women would look to surpass the achievements of their more-admired male counterparts by reaching their first-ever Olympic final. The men’s team fell short against world no.1 Belgium, losing 2-5 in the semifinals on Tuesday. By virtue of their performances here, the Indian women's team also got a major boost when it jumped to seventh in world rankings, their best-ever ranking.

However, the recent head-to-head record gives Argentina the edge. Before the Olympics earlier this year, the Indian women’s team toured Argentina as part of preparation for the Games.

India played seven matches there – the first two against the Argentine youth team which the visitors drew 2-2 and 1-1. India then played two matches against Argentina's B team and lost both 1-2 and 2-3 respectively.

Against Argentina senior side, India played three games, managing a 1-1 draw and losing 0-2 and 2-3 respectively. India captain Rani’s eyes are already set on the big final as she said on Tuesday that the win over Australia is a thing of the past and their focus is on the remaining two games in the competition.

Here are the details of the India vs Argentina women’s hockey semifinal game at the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

When will India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match start?

The India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 4.

Where will India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match?

The India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan, Sony TEN 2, Sony Six, and their corresponding HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast the match in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the India vs Argentina women’s hockey semi-final match on the SonyLIV website, SonyLIV app and Jio TV in India.