FIH Hockey Pro League

India vs Belgium FIH Hockey Pro League Live streaming and telecast: When and where to watch IND vs BEL Live in India

Check the Live streaming and telecast details of the India vs Belgium hockey match in FIH Hockey Pro League.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian men's hockey team will return to FIH Hockey Pro League action when they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in a crucial two-legged contest on Saturday and Sunday at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg. After starting their home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain, the Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.

The last time both teams faced each other was during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Semi-Final where India lost 2-5 and Belgium went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.

Notably, Belgium are also tied at the same points (27 points in 12 matches) but are placed third in the pool table due to a lesser goal difference compared to India.

Match Details

India vs Belgium FIH Pro League

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 11 and June 12 (Saturday and Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. 

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

