India vs Germany hockey Bronze match Live-streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 men hockey bronze medal match live?

Indian Men's Hockey Team will vie to bounce back from the semi-final loss to Belgium when they take on Germany in the bronze medal play-offs at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. In their recent tour to Europe in February this year, Indian team played Germany in two back-to-back matches where they were able to put to test all the hard work that went in during the National Camps in SAI, Bengaluru.

This was India's first tour since 2020 when the pandemic restricted their travel, and in the first match India beat Germany 6-1 and in the second match they drew 1-1.

Germany, on the other hand, went on to play the final of the EuroHockey Nations Championships in June this year. The German side drew 2-2 in regulation time against the Netherlands and had lost 1-4 in the penalty stroke.

At the Tokyo Olympics so far, Germany have registered four wins the Group stage (7-1 vs Canada, 5-1 vs Great Britain, 4-3 vs South Africa and 3-1 vs the Netherlands) and lost 1-3 to Belgium. In the quarterfinal they beat defending Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 and lost 1-3 to Australia in the semifinal.

India, on the other hand, finished in the Top-2 in Pool A with four wins (3-2 vs New Zealand, 3-0 vs Spain, 3-1 vs Argentina, 5-3 vs Japan). They suffered a loss to Australia. In the quarterfinal, India beat Great Britain 3-1 and lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinal.

Here are the details of the India vs Germany men’s hockey bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

When will India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match start?

The India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 5.

Where will India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match be played?

The India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal matchwill be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan, Sony TEN 2, Sony Six, and their corresponding HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast the match in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal matchon the SonyLIV website, SonyLIV app and Jio TV in India.