India Vs Germany Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch IND vs GER Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

It is a big day in Indian hockey today. The men's junior team is taking on Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur today. India will be high on confidence after scripting a memorable win over Netherlands in the quarterfinal, two nights ago. The Uttam Singh-led side werr two goals down without scoring one themselves at the half-time but pulled things back in style in the second half to beat Netherlands.

The Dutch had Indians on the mat with a 2-0 lead after the end of the second quarter. However, things changed for good in the second half as India score four goals in the last two quarters while conceding just one.

India eventually won the match 4-3 with skipper Uttam scoring the winner via penalty corner in the 57th minute of the game.

India's junior hockey team has not had a great time playing Germany this year. They have played and lost four in 2023 against Germany. The Indian boys will need to play out of their skin to beat the Germans.

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



India clinched a spot in the semifinals with an incredible comeback victory (4-3) against Netherlands and will now face Germany in the semi-final



Rohit was awarded TNB Man Of The Match.#RisingStars #JWCMalaysia2023 pic.twitter.com/vkmAmKeXjr— MHC (@hockeymalaysia) December 12, 2023

Captain Uttam Singh says, "We are now used to playing under pressure. Be it the Asia Cup Final against Pakistan or the Bronze Medal match in the Sultan of Johor Cup, we have played and won under pressure. It’s something we have worked on and we have developed a skill set. It also helps that five players from the existing team were part of the previous Junior World Cup, so our experience also comes in handy."

Here are all the details of Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany:

When will the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany be played?

The Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany will take place on December 14, Thursday.

Where will the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany be played?

The Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany will be played in Kuala Lumpur.

What time will the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany begin?

The Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany?

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany will be televised on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany?

You can also watch the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal between India and Germany on Jio Cinema and its website.

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup India Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami

Replacement players: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra