India Vs Japan Asia Champions Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Hockey Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Asia Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champions India began their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over hosts China. Now, they are set to face Japan in their second match on Monday, September 9, at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia. India’s first match showcased a balanced display of both offence and defence, with the team proving its versatility by scoring from open play, countering critics who often claim they rely too heavily on penalty corners. As favourites to win a record-extending fifth title in China, India will aim to continue their momentum.

Japan, on the other hand, comes into the match with confidence, having played out an exciting 5-5 draw against South Korea in their opener. They will be keen to take at least a point, if not a win, against the defending champions.

India vs Japan Head-To-Head In The Asian Champions Trophy

Matches Played: 9

India Wins: 5

Japan Wins: 2

Draws: 2

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Japan Match Details

Date: September 9, 2024

Time: 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Moqi training base, Hulunbuir City, Mongolia.

Where To Watch

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports network.

Live Streaming: Fans can catch the action live on the SonyLIV app.

India Squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

Japan Squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Chiba Yuki, Fujishima Raiki, Kashiwagi Ren, Kawabe Kosei, Kawahara Yamato, Kawamura Yusuke, Kimura Naru, Kitagawa Takumi, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Matsuzaki Yuito, Nagai Yuma, Nagayoshi Ken, Oba Yosei, Tanaka Seren, Tanaka Tsubasa, Watanabe Keita, Yamada Shota, Yamashita Manabu.

India will look to build on their strong start, while Japan hopes to pull off an upset in what promises to be an exciting encounter.