Having risen like a proverbial phoenix from the ashes, a rejuvenated Indian men's hockey team would like to put up a much-improved performance when it takes on Japan in its first 'Super 4' match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday. Despite facing a below-par Indonesia in its final group league game, the young side coached by Sardar Singh must be lauded for being able to score a whopping 16 goals in just an hour. It was one more than what India required to put a final nail in Pakistan's coffin as far as harbouring World Cup qualification hopes were concerned. Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the defending champions qualified for the next round due to a better goal difference (+1).

Match Details

India vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Super 4s

May 28 (Saturday), 2022

5:00 PM IST/ 18:30 PM (Local)

Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.

India's titles in Asia Cup

2003

2007

2017

India vs Japan Predicted Starting XI

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Birendra Lakra (captain), Karthi Selvam, Simranjeet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda BM, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhishek Lakra

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Head Coach: Sardar Singh