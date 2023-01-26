India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

Team India will play Japan in a classification match in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Rourkela on Thursday, January 26. The Men In Blue were knocked out in the last match against New Zealand a few days ago after they lost to the Blacksticks even after being in lead for most part of the match. The result was decided via a penalty shootout. India have been poor form in this World Cup and much of it was to do with lack of form of some key stars in the team including captain Harmanpreet Singh and Ex-skipper Manpreet Singh. Hardik Singh's injury was another big blow for India. He played wonderfully in the first match vs Spain which India won 2-0 and was in superb form even vs England in the second Pool match which finished in 0-0 draw.

It was in the England match only that Hardik pulled his hamstring and after that he could not return to the turf. After that game, India beat Wales 4-2 in last Pool match, a game that they needed to win by a 8-goal margin. They then played New Zealand in the Crossover match after failing to qualify for the quarter-finals from the Pool as the topper. But New Zealand played amazing hockey and outdid India in a match that lasted almost two hours.

After India's World Cup comes to an end, there maybe some harsh decisions taken to ensure that lessons are learnt and the future is taken care of but for now, India must ensure to finish as high as possible in the Hockey World Cup. They should aim to play better hockey vs Japan today.

What a contest we have witnessed in the crossover tie between __ and __ at the Kalinga stadium! _



In the end, it's New Zealand who emerge victorious after winning the shootouts 5__-4__ and progress into the quarter-finals. @TheHockeyIndia | @FIH_Hockey | @BlackSticks pic.twitter.com/cSFbNPBFoS— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 22, 2023

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be held on the 26th of January, Thursday.

Where will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match take place?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the India vs Japan Hockey World Cup match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.