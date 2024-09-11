India Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Hockey Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Asian Championship 2024: The defending champions India continue their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Malaysia on Wednesday, September 11, at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, Team India has had an outstanding start in the tournament, remaining the only team to win all their matches so far. They defeated China 3-0 in their opening match and then dismantled Japan 5-1 in their second. India sits comfortably at the top of the points table with 6 points from two games.

On the other hand, Malaysia’s start has been far from ideal. After managing to secure a 2-2 draw against Pakistan in their opener, they were dealt a heavy 4-2 defeat by the hosts, China. With just one point, Malaysia currently finds itself in fifth place on the points table.

India vs Malaysia Head-To-Head In Asian Champions Trophy

India and Malaysia have faced each other seven times in the Asian Champions Trophy, with India holding a significant edge in their encounters.

Total matches: 7

India wins: 4

Malaysia wins: 1

Draws: 2

India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sukhjeet Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh

Malaysia squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Abd Razak Syawal, Abdu Rauf Muhajir, Albert Adrian, Anuar Akhimullah, Azahar Amirul, Azrai Abu Kamal, Harizan Faris, Hassan Najib, Hassan Shafiq, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Kamaruddin Azimuddin, Mat Deris Zaimi, Mat Syarman, Rozemi Aiman, Saari Faizal, Saari Fitri, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Malaysia live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Malaysia take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Malaysia will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

What time will India vs Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 11?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:15 PM IST on September 11.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia be available in India?

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia be available in India?

Fans can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app.