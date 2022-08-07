Indian women's hockey team, led by Savita Punia, will look to move on from their heartbreaking loss in the semi-final vs Australia to beat New Zealand in the bronze medal match today. A clock howler had led to India losing out the chance to win the penalty shootout vs Aussies in the all-important semis. A win in that match could have assured the women team a silver medal as they could have made it to the final. But it was not to be as a mistake by hockey officials and 3 of India's shooters failing to score ensured India didn't move to the last 2.

On Sunday, they will get another go to finish with a medal, although the colour will be bronze. New Zealand are a tough side to beat and it won't be one bit easy for Indian women to overcome this challenge. If India play to their capabilities and the best of their abilities then anything can be possible. They need to ensure they have plans and they get implemented in the mach.

If India get a medal today, it will be their first big achievement since the Tokyo Olympics last year where they got their best-ever 4th finish in the tournament.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.