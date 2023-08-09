India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK LIVE In India

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan, India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh believes the team is well-prepared for the upcoming challenges but wants a curb on defence and penalty corners in its crucial match against arch-rivals in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2023. The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Pakistan in their final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While Harmanpreet and his team have been playing attacking hockey and have increased their short corner hit rate, India will need to bolster their defence as the competition nears its conclusion. “It is important to start well and finish off well also. We have to convert our chances. This tournament is very important for us ahead of the Asian Games. We still need to work defensively and not give away easy PCs. We need to tackle better inside and do most of the tackling outside the box There is a lot of difference between the two teams now. Earlier both teams used to be good. But they have the same style of hockey, they play attacking games,” Harmanpreet said in a pre-match press conference.

“We still need to work defensively and not give away PCs. We need to tackle better inside and do most of the tackling outside the box,” the Indian captain added.



The clash between India and Pakistan hockey teams fixtures have produced some pulsating contests over the years. However, world No. 4 India will fancy their chances against a young Pakistani side, who will be under more pressure to perform with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

“We will stick to our original structure and try to finish better. We are looking forward to the match. It is a team game, we have to collectively play as a team. Every match is important, be it Pakistan or any Asian opponent. I feel India and Pakistan should play more and more matches together. We would like to compete on a one-to-one basis. They [Pakistan] have a lot of players from the junior team,” he added.

India have already secured themselves a place in the semifinals after defeating defending Asian Champions Trophy champions Republic of Korea 3-2 in their last encounter. While he is pleased that his squad is finding ways to score through both penalty corners and field strikes, there is still some work to be done on the defensive side, particularly in terms of conceding penalty corners at critical junctures.

The stage is set for the colossal clash between rivals.



Head to head India pulls ahead but both stand equal on 3 titles each.



Who will reign supreme?



__ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

_ 9th August 2023, 8:30 PM IST

_ Catch all the action LIVE on Star Sports First, Star_ pic.twitter.com/ifKwJ9SQat August 8, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match:

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 9, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

(with ANI inputs)