NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

India vs Wales Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Hockey Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WAL Live on TV and online

Check India vs Wales men’s hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 live streaming and live telecast details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Wales Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Men’s Hockey Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WAL Live on TV and online

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India men hockey team will take on Wales in their final Group B match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4). India are currently on top of Group B after their 8-0 win over Canada in their last match on Wednesday but level on points with England with 7 points from 3 matches.

Their opponent Wales have 6 points from 3 matches but a win over India can see them reach 8 points and book their place in the semifinals. Both England and Wales can qualify for the semifinals at the cost of India if Wales beat India and England win their final group match against Canada on Thursday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0 in their third match and jump to the top of Pool B. Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.

Match Details

When will the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Thursday (August 4).

What time does the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will broadcast on Sony Six Network and DD Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022India vs WalesIndia hockey teamIndia vs Wales Live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?