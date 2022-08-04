Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India men hockey team will take on Wales in their final Group B match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4). India are currently on top of Group B after their 8-0 win over Canada in their last match on Wednesday but level on points with England with 7 points from 3 matches.

Their opponent Wales have 6 points from 3 matches but a win over India can see them reach 8 points and book their place in the semifinals. Both England and Wales can qualify for the semifinals at the cost of India if Wales beat India and England win their final group match against Canada on Thursday.

It's the last match of the pool for the Indian Men's Hockey team, don't let this one slide!



Watch the match LIVE tonight at 06:30 PM (IST) on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six and on the Sony LIV app.#IndiaKaGame #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/XSbiz7IEUy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2022

Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0 in their third match and jump to the top of Pool B. Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.

Match Details

When will the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Thursday (August 4).

What time does the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will broadcast on Sony Six Network and DD Network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men’s hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.