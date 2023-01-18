India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details, Ticket: When and Where to watch Live telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup and how to buy tickets online

Hockey World Cup 2023: India are set to face World Cup debutants Wales in their Pool D match in the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday (January 18). The team coach Graham Reid recently gave an update on injured midfielder Hardik Singh. The all important clash will take place at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. India are currently second place in table with four points, behind leaders England who are ahead on goal difference. The MRI scans of Hardik Singh look better than expected and the coach informed his participation on matchday itself.

"We will decide on Hardik tomorrow. His MRI looks better than what we had thought," said the coach during the pre-match press conference.

Hardik sustained the injury in the Pool D match against England which ended in a 0-0 draw in the ongoing FIH Men`s Hockey World Cup 2023."On the basis of the MRI results, the team management will assess the extent of his hamstring injury and take a call on his availability for the India Vs Wales match. At the moment no replacement request has been put forward to the FIH," Hockey India said in an official statement.

Checkout all the details for India vs Wales Hockey World Cup match below:

When will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday, 19 January 2023.

Where will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

India vs Wales Hockey World cup 2023 Tickets: How and where to buy?

Ticket will be available online at Paytm Insider: www.insider.in

Tickets for India Matches

West Stands- Rs 500

East Stands- Rs 400

North and South Stands- Rs 200

Tickets for non-India matches

West Stands- Rs 500

East Stands- Rs 200

North and South Stands- Rs 100