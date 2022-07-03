Athlete Parul Chaudhary has set a new national record in the women`s 3000 metres event at the Sunset Tour in Los Angeles, surpassing the six-year-old record of Suriya Loganathan. She clocked 8:57.19 in the women`s 3000 m event, surpassing the national record set by Loganathan, who had clocked 9:04.5.

Chaudhary was trailing at the fifth spot but gained momentum during the last two laps to earn a third-place finish at the podium. "#NationalRecord Alert #ParulChaudhary clocked 8:57.19 in women`s 3000m at Sunset Tour, LA to set the New NR by breaking the 6-yr old NR (9:04.5) of Suriya Loganathan She was trailing at 5th spot but gained momentum in last 2 laps to finish 3rd on the podium #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Chaudhary`s performance comes as a big boost ahead of World Championships, which will be held in Oregon from July 15 to July 24, where she will be competing in the 3000 m steeplechase event.

Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for breaking the 6-yr old NR & setting the new National Record in women's 3000m with a time of 8:57.19 at UA Sunset Tour, LA !



1st Indian athlete to clock a sub-9 minute time in W-3000m

"Her performance will be a big boost ahead of the World Championships @WCHoregon22(3000m steeplechase is her main event) Many congratulations #IndianSports #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the athlete on her accomplishment. "Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for breaking the 6-yr old NR & setting the new National Record in women`s 3000m with a time of 8:57.19 at Sunset Tour, LA! 1st Indian athlete to clock a sub-9 minute time in W-3000m," tweeted Thakur.