NewsOther Sports
PARUL CHAUDHARY

India's Parul Chaudhary breaks 6-year old national record in women's 3000m event in LA

Parul Chaudhary was trailing at the fifth spot but gained momentum during the last two laps to earn a third-place finish at the podium.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

India's Parul Chaudhary breaks 6-year old national record in women's 3000m event in LA

Athlete Parul Chaudhary has set a new national record in the women`s 3000 metres event at the Sunset Tour in Los Angeles, surpassing the six-year-old record of Suriya Loganathan. She clocked 8:57.19 in the women`s 3000 m event, surpassing the national record set by Loganathan, who had clocked 9:04.5.

Chaudhary was trailing at the fifth spot but gained momentum during the last two laps to earn a third-place finish at the podium. "#NationalRecord Alert #ParulChaudhary clocked 8:57.19 in women`s 3000m at Sunset Tour, LA to set the New NR by breaking the 6-yr old NR (9:04.5) of Suriya Loganathan She was trailing at 5th spot but gained momentum in last 2 laps to finish 3rd on the podium #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Chaudhary`s performance comes as a big boost ahead of World Championships, which will be held in Oregon from July 15 to July 24, where she will be competing in the 3000 m steeplechase event.

"Her performance will be a big boost ahead of the World Championships @WCHoregon22(3000m steeplechase is her main event) Many congratulations #IndianSports #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the athlete on her accomplishment. "Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for breaking the 6-yr old NR & setting the new National Record in women`s 3000m with a time of 8:57.19 at Sunset Tour, LA! 1st Indian athlete to clock a sub-9 minute time in W-3000m," tweeted Thakur. 

Parul Chaudharywomen`s 3000 metresSunset Tour in Los AngelesSuriya Loganathan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?