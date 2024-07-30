India's Performance At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3: Heartbreak For Arjun Babuta In Shooting; Manika Batra Shines In Table Tennis
Manu Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, continued their impressive run with a commendable third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round, securing a shot at the bronze medal match.
Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024 proved to be a rollercoaster ride for Team India, showcasing both exhilarating victories and heartrending near misses across various disciplines. As the games unfolded, Indian athletes displayed resilience and skill, keeping the nation's hopes high amidst fierce global competition. In a historic moment for Indian table tennis, Manika Batra etched her name in Olympic glory by storming into the pre-quarterfinals. Battling against France's Prithika Pavade, Manika delivered a flawless performance, clinching victory with a commanding 3-0 scoreline. Her achievement marks a significant milestone, underlining India's growing prowess in the sport on the global stage.
Shooting: Mixed Fortunes
The shooting contingent witnessed mixed fortunes on Day 3. Manu Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, continued their impressive run with a commendable third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round, securing a shot at the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Arjun Babuta narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final, showcasing exceptional skill amidst intense competition.
Ramita Jindal's seventh-place finish in the women's 10m air rifle final and Prithviraj Tondaiman's steady start in the men's trap qualification further highlighted India's competitive spirit across shooting events, setting the stage for continued excitement in the days ahead.
Archery and Badminton: Battling On
In archery, despite a valiant effort by the trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav, India faced a tough defeat against Turkey in the men's team quarterfinals, reflecting the sport's unforgiving nature at the highest level.
In badminton, rising star Lakshya Sen showcased his mettle with a commanding straight-sets victory over Belgium's Julien Carraggi, advancing confidently in the men's singles competition. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also impressed, securing a spot in the men's doubles quarterfinals, underscoring India's growing dominance in the sport.
Hockey: Grit and Determination
The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh's decisive goal, battled Argentina to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their Pool B encounter. The result highlighted India's resilience and tactical prowess, setting the stage for more intense clashes in the quest for Olympic glory.
Shooting
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 3rd place (qualified for the bronze medal match)
Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 10th place (missed the medal matches)
Ramita Jindal
Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7th place
Arjun Babuta
Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 4th place
Prithviraj Tondaiman
Men's Trap Qualification (Day 1): 30th place
Archery
Men's Team (Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav)
Quarterfinals: Lost 5-1 to Turkey
Table Tennis
Manika Batra
Singles: Defeated France's Prithika Pavade 3-0 (advanced to the pre-quarterfinals)
Hockey
India vs. Argentina
Men's Pool B Match: 1-1 draw (goal by Harmanpreet Singh)
Badminton
Lakshya Sen
Men's Singles: Defeated Belgium's Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Men's Doubles: Qualified for the quarterfinals
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto
Women's Doubles Group Stage: Lost 11-21, 12-21 in their second match
