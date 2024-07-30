Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024 proved to be a rollercoaster ride for Team India, showcasing both exhilarating victories and heartrending near misses across various disciplines. As the games unfolded, Indian athletes displayed resilience and skill, keeping the nation's hopes high amidst fierce global competition. In a historic moment for Indian table tennis, Manika Batra etched her name in Olympic glory by storming into the pre-quarterfinals. Battling against France's Prithika Pavade, Manika delivered a flawless performance, clinching victory with a commanding 3-0 scoreline. Her achievement marks a significant milestone, underlining India's growing prowess in the sport on the global stage.

Shooting: Mixed Fortunes

The shooting contingent witnessed mixed fortunes on Day 3. Manu Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, continued their impressive run with a commendable third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round, securing a shot at the bronze medal match. Meanwhile, Arjun Babuta narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in the men's 10m air rifle final, showcasing exceptional skill amidst intense competition.

Ramita Jindal's seventh-place finish in the women's 10m air rifle final and Prithviraj Tondaiman's steady start in the men's trap qualification further highlighted India's competitive spirit across shooting events, setting the stage for continued excitement in the days ahead.

Archery and Badminton: Battling On

In archery, despite a valiant effort by the trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav, India faced a tough defeat against Turkey in the men's team quarterfinals, reflecting the sport's unforgiving nature at the highest level.

In badminton, rising star Lakshya Sen showcased his mettle with a commanding straight-sets victory over Belgium's Julien Carraggi, advancing confidently in the men's singles competition. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also impressed, securing a spot in the men's doubles quarterfinals, underscoring India's growing dominance in the sport.

Hockey: Grit and Determination

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh's decisive goal, battled Argentina to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their Pool B encounter. The result highlighted India's resilience and tactical prowess, setting the stage for more intense clashes in the quest for Olympic glory.

Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 3rd place (qualified for the bronze medal match)

Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 10th place (missed the medal matches)

Ramita Jindal

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7th place

Arjun Babuta

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 4th place

Prithviraj Tondaiman

Men's Trap Qualification (Day 1): 30th place

Archery

Men's Team (Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav)

Quarterfinals: Lost 5-1 to Turkey

Table Tennis

Manika Batra

Singles: Defeated France's Prithika Pavade 3-0 (advanced to the pre-quarterfinals)

Hockey

India vs. Argentina

Men's Pool B Match: 1-1 draw (goal by Harmanpreet Singh)

Badminton

Lakshya Sen

Men's Singles: Defeated Belgium's Julien Carraggi 21-19, 21-14

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Men's Doubles: Qualified for the quarterfinals

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto

Women's Doubles Group Stage: Lost 11-21, 12-21 in their second match