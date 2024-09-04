Paralympics 2024: Sachin Khilari of India has secured a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris. Sachin's performance was remarkable, with a best throw of 16.32 meters across six attempts, just 0.06 meters shy of the gold medal-winning throw by Canada’s Greg Stewart. This accomplishment marks India's 21st medal at these Games, surpassing the previous record of 19 medals set in Tokyo three years ago, making it India’s best-ever performance at the Paralympics.

At 34 years old, Sachin Khilari has added yet another feather to his cap, setting an Area Record with his throw, which also stands as the best performance of his career. This silver medal complements his previous achievements, including gold medals at the World Championships in 2023 and 2024, held in Paris and Kobe, respectively, as well as at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. His silver in Paris adds to India's tally of eight silver medals at these Games, alongside three gold and ten bronze medals.

The men’s shot put F46 final was a fiercely contested event. Sachin was initially in the gold medal position after his second throw, which placed him ahead of his competitors. However, Greg Stewart from Canada delivered an impressive throw in his third attempt, overtaking Sachin. With only a small margin to overcome, Khilari pushed himself to reclaim the top spot, managing a best throw of 16.31 meters in his subsequent attempts. Despite his efforts, Stewart secured the gold medal with a personal best throw of 16.38 meters on his fifth attempt, leaving Sachin to settle for silver.

The bronze medal in the event was claimed by Luka Bakovic of Croatia, who also delivered a personal best throw of 16.27 meters. The competition was intense, with the top three athletes displaying exceptional performances.

In addition to Sachin’s silver, two other Indian athletes, Mohd Yaseer and Rohit Kumar, also competed in the final. Despite their best efforts, they finished in 8th and 9th place, with throws of 14.21 and 14.10 meters, respectively.

The final standings of the men’s shot put F46 event saw Greg Stewart of Canada winning the gold, Sachin Khilari of India taking the silver, and Luka Bakovic of Croatia earning the bronze. Sachin’s achievement not only highlights his personal dedication and skill but also contributes significantly to India’s historic success at the Paris Paralympic Games.