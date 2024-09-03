Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2787138https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/indias-schedule-for-paris-paralympics-2024-day-5-september-3-when-and-where-to-watch-2787138.html
NewsOther Sports
PARIS PARALYMPICS 2024

India's Schedule For Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 September 3: When And Where To Watch?

Antil's performance solidifies his place in the elite club of Indian athletes with consecutive Paralympic wins, joining shooter Avani Lekhara in this exclusive circle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Schedule For Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 5 September 3: When And Where To Watch?

In the heart of Paris, as the 2024 Paralympic Games unfold, the Indian contingent gears up for another thrilling day of competition on September 3. After a sensational previous day, the momentum is high, and expectations are soaring. With a host of elite athletes set to compete, India’s chances of surpassing the 20-medal mark look promising.

Avani Lekhara: Shining Again in Para Shooting

The spotlight today is firmly on Avani Lekhara, the star shooter who has already clinched gold. Lekhara’s performance in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 event promises to be a highlight. The qualification round kicks off at 1:00 PM local time, with the finals scheduled for 7:30 PM. Lekhara, known for her precision and composure, will be aiming to add another gold to her illustrious collection. Fellow shooter Mona Agarwal will also be competing in this event, making it an exciting dual opportunity for India.

Athletics: A Day of High Hopes

The athletics track will be buzzing with Indian athletes in action. At 2:28 PM, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav will step into the arena for the Women’s Shot Put F34 finals. Jadhav, who has shown remarkable prowess throughout the games, will look to push her limits and secure a medal.

Later in the day, the men’s high jump T63 finals will see Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, and Sharad Kumar representing India. Scheduled for 11:50 PM, this event is crucial as these athletes have consistently performed at the highest level. Thangavelu, a former gold medalist, alongside Kumar and Kumar, will be aiming to make a significant impact.

In the early hours of September 4, the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 finals will feature Ajeet Singh, Rinku, and Sundar Singh Gurjar. Their performance will be pivotal in pushing India’s medal tally further.

Para Archery: Pooja’s Pursuit of Glory

In para archery, Pooja will be in action throughout the day, beginning with the Round of 16 at 3:20 PM. Depending on her performance, she will progress through the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and potentially, the medal matches. The final gold medal match is scheduled for 10:44 PM, and Pooja’s precision and skill will be under scrutiny as she aims to secure a podium finish.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Turns 36: All About His Love Story With Pratima Singh - In Pics

Para Athletics

9:00 AM IST: Men’s 400m - T54 Heat 1: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).
10:30 AM IST: Women’s Long Jump - T44 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).
2:00 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw - F56 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Badminton

1:00 PM IST: Mixed Doubles - SL3-SL4: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).
3:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - SU5 Semifinal: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).
5:00 PM IST: Men’s Singles - SL3 Semifinal: Nitesh Kumar will be in action.

Para Shooting

11:00 AM IST: Men’s 10m Air Rifle - SH1 Qualification: Indian shooters to compete (specific shooters' names to be updated).
1:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions - SH1 Final: Indian shooter to compete (specific shooter’s name to be updated).

Para Archery

9:30 AM IST: Women’s Individual Compound Open - Quarterfinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).
12:00 PM IST: Men’s Individual Recurve - Semifinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).

Para Swimming

10:00 AM IST: Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 1: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).
2:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).

Para Table Tennis

12:00 PM IST: Men’s Team - Class 9-10 Group Stage: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).
4:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - Class 4-5 Quarterfinals: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Cycling

11:30 AM IST: Men’s Road Race - H5: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).
3:00 PM IST: Women’s Time Trial - C1: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).

TAGS

Paris Paralympics 2024India Paralympics scheduleSeptember 3 Paralympics 2024India Paralympics eventsParis Paralympics India athletesSumit Antil ParalympicsIndia Day 5 Paralympics resultsIndia Paralympics 2024 highlightsParis Paralympics 2024 India scheduleIndian athletes September 3Paris 2024 Paralympics scheduleIndia Paralympics September 3 eventsIndian Paralympics competitorsIndia medal hopes Paris ParalympicsSumit Antil gold medalParis Paralympics India performanceIndia track and field ParalympicsIndia badminton Paralympics September 3India shooting Paralympics scheduleIndia archery ParalympicsIndian swimmers Paris Paralympics 2024India table tennis ParalympicsIndia Paralympic Games highlightsParis Paralympics 2024 schedule IndiaIndia Paralympic athletes September 3Paris Paralympics live updatesIndian Paralympics resultsIndia Paralympic sports scheduleParis 2024 Paralympics key eventsIndia Paralympics 2024 competitors
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?