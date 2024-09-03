In the heart of Paris, as the 2024 Paralympic Games unfold, the Indian contingent gears up for another thrilling day of competition on September 3. After a sensational previous day, the momentum is high, and expectations are soaring. With a host of elite athletes set to compete, India’s chances of surpassing the 20-medal mark look promising.

Avani Lekhara: Shining Again in Para Shooting

The spotlight today is firmly on Avani Lekhara, the star shooter who has already clinched gold. Lekhara’s performance in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 event promises to be a highlight. The qualification round kicks off at 1:00 PM local time, with the finals scheduled for 7:30 PM. Lekhara, known for her precision and composure, will be aiming to add another gold to her illustrious collection. Fellow shooter Mona Agarwal will also be competing in this event, making it an exciting dual opportunity for India.

Athletics: A Day of High Hopes

The athletics track will be buzzing with Indian athletes in action. At 2:28 PM, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav will step into the arena for the Women’s Shot Put F34 finals. Jadhav, who has shown remarkable prowess throughout the games, will look to push her limits and secure a medal.

Later in the day, the men’s high jump T63 finals will see Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, and Sharad Kumar representing India. Scheduled for 11:50 PM, this event is crucial as these athletes have consistently performed at the highest level. Thangavelu, a former gold medalist, alongside Kumar and Kumar, will be aiming to make a significant impact.

In the early hours of September 4, the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 finals will feature Ajeet Singh, Rinku, and Sundar Singh Gurjar. Their performance will be pivotal in pushing India’s medal tally further.

Para Archery: Pooja’s Pursuit of Glory

In para archery, Pooja will be in action throughout the day, beginning with the Round of 16 at 3:20 PM. Depending on her performance, she will progress through the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and potentially, the medal matches. The final gold medal match is scheduled for 10:44 PM, and Pooja’s precision and skill will be under scrutiny as she aims to secure a podium finish.

Para Athletics

9:00 AM IST: Men’s 400m - T54 Heat 1: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

10:30 AM IST: Women’s Long Jump - T44 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

2:00 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw - F56 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Badminton

1:00 PM IST: Mixed Doubles - SL3-SL4: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).

3:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - SU5 Semifinal: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

5:00 PM IST: Men’s Singles - SL3 Semifinal: Nitesh Kumar will be in action.

Para Shooting

11:00 AM IST: Men’s 10m Air Rifle - SH1 Qualification: Indian shooters to compete (specific shooters' names to be updated).

1:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions - SH1 Final: Indian shooter to compete (specific shooter’s name to be updated).

Para Archery

9:30 AM IST: Women’s Individual Compound Open - Quarterfinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).

12:00 PM IST: Men’s Individual Recurve - Semifinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).

Para Swimming

10:00 AM IST: Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 1: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).

2:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).

Para Table Tennis

12:00 PM IST: Men’s Team - Class 9-10 Group Stage: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).

4:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - Class 4-5 Quarterfinals: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Cycling

11:30 AM IST: Men’s Road Race - H5: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).

3:00 PM IST: Women’s Time Trial - C1: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).