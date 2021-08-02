Kamalpreet Kaur discus throw final Live streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Discus Throw Final match live?

India’s discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur will aim for a podium finish when she competes in the Women’s Discus Throw Final on Monday (August 2). Interestingly, Kamalpreet qualified for the finals after finishing second in the qualification and the athlete from Punjab was only the second among 31 participants to secure direct qualification with a throw of 64m.

The 25-year-old threw a distance of 60.29m in her first attempt, but significantly improved in the second, scoring 63.97, narrowly missing the 64m mark. However, she made up for it in the final attempt, as he threw a staggering throw of 64m, the second best at qualification.

Interestingly, Kaur is known for her monster throws and had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 65.06 meters during the Athletics Federation Cup earlier this year. She put in a career-best performance in the Indian Grand Prix in June, throwing a mammoth 66.59m and Indian fans will expect nothing less from her on Monday as they are expecting a medal from Kamalpreet.

Match Details: Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw Final)

Time: 4:30 PM

Date: 2-08-2021

Venue: Olympic Stadium- Long Throws

Where and how to watch the live coverage of Kamalpreet Kaur in women’s discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Kamalpreet Kaur’s women’s discus throw final match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

Kamalpreet Kaur’s women’s discus throw final match at Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be telecast live on Doordarshan, Sony TEN 2, Sony Six, and their corresponding HD TV channels in India at 4:30 PM IST on Monday, August 2. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast the match in regional languages.

Kamalpreet Kaur’s women’s discus throw final match at the Tokyo Olympics will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App and Jio TV in India.