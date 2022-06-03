Singer KK’s sudden death has left music lovers throughout India stunned. KK’s songs had fans in all age groups and tributes for the late singer poured in on social media over the last few days. Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal also paid her tributes to the legendary singer by posting a video of her husband and fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap singing a KK song.

In the video, Kashyap is seen singing his favourite KK song ‘Dil Ibaadat’ from the film ‘Tum Mile’ – which is picturised on Emraan Hashmi. He sings the song as he reads the lyrics on his phone. “Remembering KK. #fantasticsong #kk,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Previously, she had shared another post with the late singer’s picture with a caption that read, ”Yaad aayenge woh pal,” with 2 folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal, who missed the action in the Uber Cup and crashed out early from the Thailand Open, will return to the circuit with the Indonesia Masters, a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour, to be held from June 7 to 12 at Jakarta.

Saina, who was not included in the Uber Cup squad as she did not participate in the trials conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in April, will open her Indonesia Masters campaign against Denmark’s Line Hoejmark Kjaersfeldt in the first round. Saina is ranked 23rd in the world while her Danish opponent is 33rd.

If she manages to beat Kjaersfeldt, Saina will run into old rival and nemesis Carolina Marin of Spain, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist. Marin, who is seeded third, starts her campaign in Indonesia Masters against a qualifier.

In the men’s singles, four Indians — Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Parupalli Kashyap — have made it to the main draw. Lakshya, the World Championship bronze medallist who helped India win a historic title in Thomas Cup, will open his campaign against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark.

(with IANS inputs)