Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 11 LIVE Score and Updates: Indian men's hockey team wins silver, India finish with 22 gold medals
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday (August 8). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 11 and much more.
After an explosive 10th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw medals raining for India across sports like athletics, cricket, table tennis, hockey, squash and boxing, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to cap off the finals day with some gold. Players will be eyeing gold medal across the last few matches they will be playing to end the campaign on a positive note.
Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. At the men’s hockey team India is eyeing for a win against Australia to capture gold. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match on Monday.
INDIA AT @birminghamcg22
FINAL DAY SCHEDULE#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NduLa1oKEq — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 8, 2022
Boxers made the nation proud on the tenth day. Amit Panghal, Nitu Ganghas, Nikhat Zareen captured gold for India in their respective weight categories. Some medals came in athletics as well. Annu Rani (bronze in javelin throw), Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker (gold and silver in men’s triple jump), Sandeep Kumar (bronze in men’s 10000 m race walk) brought laurels for the country. A silver medal came in table tennis as well.
India men’s hockey team will take on Australia in the gold medal match later in the evening as well. Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
22 gold medals for India!
With hockey, the CWG 2022 campaign comes to an end for India and they have finished with 22 gold medals. And a total of 61 medals. 16 silver and 23 bronze.
This is a very good show from India with shooting and archery not there in CWG 2022.
India lose to Australia in men's hockey gold medal match!
India lose 0-7 to Aussies in the final and clinch silver in Commonwealth Games 2022. The elusive gold, well, remains elusive.
Australians were just class apart and too good on the day.
Third silver for India. 2010, 2014 and 2022.
Men's hockey gold medal match
Indian team is trailing 0-6 in the final vs Australia. A win looks unlikely now for India, 15 more minutes remaining in the game but India must look to open their account at least.
3rd GOLD for indian badminton today! absolutely crazyyyyy! Satwik-Chirag nailed it & how! Love it __#CommonwealthGames2022 #badminton pic.twitter.com/sXHsOy0g4U
— saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) August 8, 2022
#B2022, Table Tennis: Tamed, Absolutely tamed Pitchford.. What a legend Achanta Sharath Kamal is.. 16 years after 1st winning his 1st MS title at the Melbourne CWG,, he wins yet another _ in MS.. What a fantabulous achievement by the veteran.. Beats Pitchford by 4-1..
______
— Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 8, 2022
Gold in TT
Sharath Kamal, the legend, does it again, gets another gold medal in men's singles in Table Tennis. What a man and what an achivement.
He has won the Men's Singles gold, Mixed Doubles gold, Men's Team gold and Men's doubles silver.
They have already taken Indian badminton doubles to some uncharted territories. And they keep on adding to it.
First men's doubles team from India to win a CWG _
Legends already and a long way still to go! #SatChi
— Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 8, 2022
GOLDDD!
Badminton doubles team of Satwik-Chirag beat Ben-Sean 21-15, 21-13 to win their maiden gold medal. They had won a silver in 2018 Gold Coast.
Men's hockey gold medal match!
Well, this games seems done and dusted as India now trail 0-5 in the final vs Australia at half time.
But things change quickly in hockey. Expect a better show in the next half from Indians.
Table tennis, men’s singles final, Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford
Pitchford won the first game but Sharath showing his experience here, winning 2 games on the trot to remain in 2-1 lead.
Men's hockey gold medal match!
Australia running away from the game. They score the 4th goal in the second quarter and more bad news as captain Manpreet Singh gets injured and is off right now.
India 0-4 Australia
Badminton, men’s doubles final, Satwik-Chirag 21-15 Ben-Sean
The Indian men's doubles team take the first game. One more game and third gold medal will be in bag for India in the sport today.
Men's hockey gold medal match!
This is the worst possible start for India in the final as Australia take 2-0 lead at the end of second quarter. India need to make a strong comeback from here.
India 2-0 Australia
Table Tennis, men’s singles bronze match
G SATHIYAN wins BRONZE MEDAL! What a comeback from TT star, managed to hold a strong comeback by Drinkhall. G Sathiyan 4-3 Paul Drinkhall
Men's Hockey gold medal match
GOALL! Australia score. This is the third PC Indians conceded and Australia convert finall. Sreejesh stops but Australia still score on the rebound.
India 0-1 Australia
Men's hockey gold medal match!
Alright, time for some hockey as Indian men fight for the elusive gold medal in final vs Australia. Q1 begins.
India 1-0 AUS
Lakshya Sen's first time participation in these key tournaments:
Asian Jr. Championship -_
Youth Olympics -_
BWF World Tour Finals - SF
World Championship -_
Indian Open -_
Commonwealth Games -_
I mean there's not much to be said!
— Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 8, 2022
HISTORYYYY!
Lakshya Sen clinches 2nd gold for India today in badminton, beats NG Tze Yong in final to write history. He lost 1st game but won the next two to register an epic win.
Badminton, men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong
India's Lakshya Sen leads 11-7 in the third game. Just 10 points away from the gold medal. Final moments coming up.
Badminton, men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong
What a comeback from Lakshya Sen. He makes a strong comeback, winning the second game 21-9. This goes intod decider. The gold is very near.
Badminton, men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze YongAlright
The Indian shuttler made a strong comeback after trailing behind 5 points. Made it 18-18 but the Malaysian pulled off some very good rallies to win the first game 21-19.
Lakshya needs a strong comeback here.
Badminton, men’s singles final, Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong
Alright, the India is trailing 9-11 at half way stage in first game. Tough game this and Lakshya needs to make a strong comeback to win the first game.
Badminton, men’s singles final begins with Lakshya Sen taking on Malaysia's NG Tze Yong
The match begins with high intensity rallies. Not going to be easy for the Indian here.
Congrats, Champion!
Pride of India, @Pvsindhu1 creates history by winning the Gold Medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 ! She won Bronze in Glasgow 2014, Silver in Gold Coast 2018 and now GOLD!!
Congratulations Sindhu for making India proud once again! #Cheer4India __ #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/El8YRUo5zT
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2022
GOLD!
PV Sindhu wins the second game 21-13 to bag gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in the final with spectacular fashion.
Gold getting close to Sindhu!
PV Sindhu wins the first game of the final 21-15 against Canada's Li, the gold medal inches closer to her now!
Sindhuleads the first game!
PV Sindhu getting closer to the gold medal for India as she leads the first game of the final 11-8. Still, a long way to go for Sindhu as the intensity is clearly visible between the two shuttlers.
Another gold match today!
India men's hockey team will take on Australia in the final for the gold medal at the CWG 2022 Birmingham. Checkout the live streaming details HERE.
Upcoming gold matches
India's PV Sindhu will take on Michelle LI of Canada in the Women's Singles final match for the gold medal.
Lakshay Sen will face Tze Yong NG of Malaysia in the Men's Singles final match for the gold later on.
Badminton: Mixed doubles gold medal match underway
Mixed doubles gold medal match between Terry Kai Yong Hee and Jessica Wei Han Tan of Singapore taking on Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis of England. The Singaporean duo have taken the first game 21-16. PV Sindhu's gold medal match is up next.
India look to finish with GOLD rush
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy as well as India men hockey team all play in gold medal matches today. Check full India schedule here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of CWG 2022.
