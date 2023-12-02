LIVE Updates | GUJ vs TEL, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Gujarat Giants Set To Battle Telugu Titans In Season Opener

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: The opening match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is set to take place between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on December 2 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Giants hold a dominant head-to-head record against Telugu Titans, winning 7 out of 8 encounters. In the previous season, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious with a score of 44-30. Key players for Gujarat Giants include Rakesh as the prime raider, Fazel Atrachali in defensive duties, and Rohit Gulia as the top all-rounder. Telugu Titans will rely on Pawan Sehrawat's raiding prowess, Parvesh Bhainswal's defensive skills, and Shankar Gadai as the top all-rounder. Pawan Sehrawat is on the verge of reaching 50 Super 10s and needs 13 raid points to achieve 1000 raid points in his PKL career. The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Following this, U Mumba will face U. P. Yoddhas in the second match, featuring players like Guman Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Pardeep Narwal, and Nitesh Kumar, with milestones to be achieved by Sumit and others.

Check LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 1 & 2 Between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans & U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas