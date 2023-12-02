Highlights | MUM (34) - UP (32), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Score: U Mumba Beat UP Yoddhas
Gujarat Giants VS Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Highlights Score and Updates: Gujarat Giants bounce back to beat Telugu Titans in opening match on the season.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights Score: In a riveting night of Pro Kabaddi League 2023, the first match witnessed Mumbai's triumph over UP with a final score of 34-32. Mumbai showcased a powerful defense, securing a lead of 5 points, while Zafar faced a rare failure. The second match showcased GG's dominance against TT, concluding with a score of 38-32. Sonu's super 10 and strategic gameplay by GG left TT facing an all-out, seemingly impossible to make a comeback in the final minutes. Pawan Sherawat's bounce point added to GG's triumph. Both matches were marked by intense moments, strategic gameplay, and standout performances, delivering an electrifying spectacle for Kabaddi enthusiasts.
Check Highlights Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match 1 & 2 Between Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans & U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Mumbai Beat UP 34-32
Pranay Rane gets crucial bounce. UP reviews bounce but it stays. And a crucial point in defense for mumbai now they lead by 4 points with 90 seconds to go. Another point in defense for Mumbai lead by 5 points.
LIVE Score UM 34-32 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Thriling match going on
Zafar faces a rare failure, getting out for the 2nd time. UP grabs a raid point, showing peak performance. U Mumba struggles in a do-or-die raid, but their defense saves the day. Zafar redeems with a bounce point.
LIVE Score UM 30-27 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP Bounce Back
U Mumba hit with an all-out, their lead cut to 3 points with 13 minutes left. Mumbai focuses on defense as UP targets bounce points. Mumbai's defense makes a comeback, Zafar secures a Super 10, and Rinku earns a High 5. UM maintains a 4-point lead with 10 minutes to go.
LIVE Score UM 28-24 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Mumbai Lead By 7 Points
2nd-half kickoff with a super tackle by Mumbai. The Iranian raider for Mumbai is unstoppable, scoring consistently. Girish Irnaik gets caught, but Mumbai's raiders maintain dominance. Pradeep Narwal, sporting a jacket, likely out for the night. Mumbai leads by 7 points.
LIVE Score UM 23-16 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Mumbai On Top In First Half
Pradeep Narwal benched after a lackluster first half. Mumbai's defense falters in the closing moments, but the raiders shine, propelling Mumbai to a 5-point lead at halftime.
LIVE Score UM 19-14 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP All Out
Mumbai's defense is unstoppable tonight, while UP's defense struggles, offering easy points to Mumbai raiders. Pradeep Narwal fails to score again, and UP is on the brink of an all-out. A bounce plus 1 point saves UP momentarily, but they succumb to an all-out in the 16th minute. Mumbai takes a commanding 10-point lead.
LIVE Score UM 18-8 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: No Points For Pradeep Narwal
Pradeep Narwal out in the 3rd raid, Rinku Singh earns a point. Guman Singh exits in a raid. UP's defense solidifies, securing another point against U Mumba. Mumbai maintains a 4-point lead as both teams focus on defensive strategies.
LIVE Score UM 9-5 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: All Eyes On Pradeep Narwal As UP Take On Mumbai
U Mumba raiders with back-to-back bounces and a solid defense notching a 3-point lead in the first 2 minutes. Mumbai captain Surendra Singh falters in defense, allowing UP to score in raid and defense. Pradeep yet to secure any points.
LIVE Score UM 5-2 UY
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: GG beat TT
Sonu nails a super 10, scoring 5 points in a single raid! TT faces another all-out, making a comeback look impossible with only 2 minutes left. GG dominates with a 7-point lead, strategically playing for time. Pawan adds a bounce point, sealing GG's victory at 38-32 in the PKL 2023 opener.
LIVE Score TT 32-38 GG
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT Bounce Back
In the thrilling last 10 minutes, TT's 3 defenders set the stage for a potential super tackle. Pawan Sherawat, off the mat for 12 minutes, seizes an opportunity as GG's defense falters, earning TT a crucial point. With a flawless super tackle, TT reduces the lead to 3 points. Pawan's takedown of Fazal brings TT back into the game, setting the arena ablaze with excitement.
LIVE Score TT 28-31 GG
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: GG On Top
TT facing setbacks as their do-or-die raid falls short, extending GG's lead to 6 points. Pawan Sherawat's attempt thwarted by GG's defense, tilting momentum in their favor. Despite GG's reduced player count, Sounu shines, securing points in every raid, intensifying the Kabaddi action
LIVE Score TT 22-28 GG
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT All Out
A seismic shift in the kabaddi saga! GG's raider orchestrates a multipoint raid, earning five crucial points. TT challenges the umpire's call, but their review proves futile. GG retaliates with an explosive super raid, pushing TT to the brink of an all-out. The tides turn dramatically as Pawan Sherawat secures a bounce point, only to face the harsh reality of getting out in defense. In a heart-wrenching twist, TT faces an all-out in the 19th minute, catapulting GG into a commanding lead of 4 points. The kabaddi arena reverberates with the echoes of this intense showdown.
LIVE Score TT 18-22 GG
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT Dominate 1st Half
In an electrifying sequence, GG unleashes consecutive super tackles, leaving the crowd in awe. The mighty Pawan Sherawat faces off against the formidable Fazal and succumbs, but GG roars back with a relentless raid, claiming another crucial point. The tables turn dramatically as Nabibaksh is ousted in a daring raid, propelling TT back to the summit. The kabaddi arena pulsates with the intensity of this gripping exchange.
LIVE Score GG 14-16 TT
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Pawan Sherawat On Fire
In a riveting 10-minute spectacle, Pawan Sherawat's kabaddi prowess shines as he scores 5 points in just 6 raids. A surprising twist occurs as he secures a point in defense and stuns the audience with a remarkable do-or-die raid point. Pawan, now an all-rounder, adds to his tally with another defensive point. However, facing only two defenders, he finally succumbs, allowing GG to execute a sensational super tackle and bag 2 crucial points. The arena roars with excitement as the kabaddi drama unfolds.
LIVE Score GG 9-12 TT
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT On Top
In the gripping showdown, the scores stand deadlocked at 5-5 after the initial 5 intense minutes. The tension escalates as back-to-back empty raids by GG heighten the suspense. A pivotal moment arrives when Rakesh, in a do-or-die raid, propels GG into the lead with a crucial point. However, TT retaliates with a point of their own in a nail-biting do-or-die raid. The plot thickens as Pawan Sherawat seizes another bounce point, only to face the resilient defense of TT. GG finds themselves on the backfoot in this dramatic ebb and flow of the game.
LIVE Score GG 6-9 TT
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: All Eyes On Pawan
Pawan Sherawat bursts onto the stage with a bounce point, gracefully snatching a touch point in the very next raid. However, the drama unfolds as Pawan, in a needless attempt, finds himself out in the defense. Gujarat Titans endure a luckless defense in the initial three minutes, adding a theatrical twist to the unfolding game.
LIVE Score GG 2-4 TT
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Here We Go Then!!!
Led by Fazel Atrachali, Gujarat Titans make their entrance. Taking a lap, they then settle into their half. The start is just a few minutes away now.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Milestones to Watch
- U. P. Yoddhas' Sumit needs 7 more tackle points to reach the 200-tackle-point milestone.
- Sumit, with 14 High 5s, is one away from completing 15 in his PKL career.
- Girish Maruti Ernak is on the verge of completing 25 High 5s, having registered 24 in his PKL career.
- Pardeep Narwal is closing in on the milestone of 80 Super 10s in his PKL career, currently standing at 79.
- Guman Singh is two Super Raids away from completing 10 in his PKL career, currently holding 8.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Key Players to Watch
U Mumba's raiding department will be spearheaded by Guman Singh, boasting 237 raid points in 40 matches. Girish Maruti Ernak will lead U Mumba's defense, having accumulated an impressive 359 tackle points in 143 games. All-rounder Visvanath V, with 21 points in his lone PKL season, is a player worth keeping an eye on for U Mumba. U. P. Yoddhas' offensive prowess will be led by Pardeep Narwal, amassing a remarkable 1568 raid points in 153 matches, including 185 do-or-die raid points. Nitesh Kumar, the defensive stalwart for U. P. Yoddhas, has claimed 313 tackle points in 113 matches. Vijay Malik stands out as the top all-rounder in the U. P. Yoddhas squad, scoring 443 points in 96 outings.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Season 9 Standings Recap
U Mumba concluded the previous PKL season at the ninth position with 56 points, registering 10 wins and 12 losses. Meanwhile, U. P. Yoddhas secured the fourth spot in the Season 9 standings. They notched 12 victories, faced 8 defeats, and played out two ties, accumulating a total of 71 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Last Encounter
The most recent clash between U Mumba and U. P. Yoddhas concluded in favor of the latter, securing a 38-28 victory.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Head-to-Head Record
U Mumba and U. P. Yoddhas have crossed paths 10 times in the PKL's history. In the head-to-head battle, U. P. Yoddhas hold the upper hand with 5 victories over U Mumba, while U Mumba has secured 4 wins, and one match concluded in a tie.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: 2nd Game Of The Day
U Mumba is scheduled to go head-to-head against U. P. Yoddhas in the second match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, set to take place on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match is slated to kick off at 09:00 PM IST.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Milestones On The Cards
Pawan Sehrawat is on the verge of achieving the milestone of 50 Super 10s in his PKL career, as he currently stands at 49.Additionally, Pawan Sehrawat is just 13 raid points away from reaching the impressive milestone of 1000 raid points in the PKL.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT's Players To Watch Out For
Telugu Titans will rely on Pawan Sehrawat as their primary raider in Season 10. With a remarkable record, he has gathered 987 raid points from 105 PKL matches, featuring 29 super raids.Leading the defensive charge for Telugu Titans will be Parvesh Bhainswal, who stands out as their best defender, amassing 302 tackle points in 122 matches. Shankar Gadai is expected to take on the role of the top all-rounder in the Telugu Titans squad, having contributed 25 points in 20 PKL outings.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: GG's Players To Watch Out For
In Season 10, Rakesh is set to take on the role of the primary raider for Gujarat Giants, showcasing his prowess after amassing 271 raid points across 39 matches in his PKL career. Fulfilling the defensive responsibilities for Gujarat Giants will primarily be Fazel Atrachali, who boasts an impressive record of 424 tackle points from participating in 146 PKL matches. As for the all-round performance, Rohit Gulia is anticipated to lead the charge for the Giants, having accumulated a total of 458 points in his PKL career thus far.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: TT's Last Season's Performance
Telugu Titans had a challenging season, accumulating 15 points and finishing 12th on the points table. They secured victory in two games but faced defeat 20 times.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: GG's Last Season's Performance
Gujarat Giants concluded Season 9 with a record of 9 wins, 11 losses, and 2 ties, securing the eighth position on the PKL points table with a total of 59 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Last Encounter
In the Season 9 faceoff between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, the former emerged victorious with a scoreline of 44-30.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Head To Head
Throughout the history of the PKL, Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans have competed against each other in 8 matches. Gujarat Giants have dominated the head-to-head record, securing victory 7 times, whereas the Telugu Titans managed to claim a win on one occasion.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Match Details
The opening match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is scheduled between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on December 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Kickoff is set for 08:00 PM IST.
