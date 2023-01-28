topStoriesenglish2566528
LIVE Updates | India Vs South Africa Classification Match, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia 3-2 Japan

Follow LIVE Updates and Scorecard from India vs South Africa FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Classification Match to be played at Rourkela on Saturday, January 28

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

India will take on South Africa in the Hockey World Cup clash on Saturday, January 28 at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. This is India's last match in the World Cup, a 9-10 place classification match. India beat Japan 8-0 in the last match, two days ago, at the same venue. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be aiming to finish the tournament on a high after they got knocked out of the tournament with the loss vs New Zealand in the Crossover match. India had to play the Crossover match as they could not qualify to quarter-finals from the Pool as the table topper. 

Needing a 8-goal difference win vs Wales in their last match of the Pool stage, India beat the European nation 4-2. In the Crossover match vs Blacksticks, they went down in the penalty shootout. India's World Cup hopes ended there and while the review will happen by Hockey India soon, it is important for Graham Reid and his side to win the last match of the tournament. 

South Africa will be a tough opponent but India should be favourites to win the contest. What they need to ensure is that they play fiery hockey throughout the 60 minuntes of the match.

28 January 2023
12:56 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: Malaysia takes lead again

Silverius Shello scores his second goal in the match but Japan captain Tanaka Seren scored the equaliser before Malaysia took the lead again with Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi scoring the third goal. It was a Field Goal. 

MAS 3-2 JAP

12:31 PM

Hockey World Cup Live Updates: Japan draw level 

Tanaka Kaito makes a field goal to make it 1-1 vs Malaysia in this exciting clash in the Hockey World Cup. At half time, both sides have scored a goal each and thirty minutes still remaining in the match.

MAS 1-1 JAP

12:14 PM

Hockey World Cup Live: Malaysia take lead over Japan

In the 13-16 place classification match today, Malaysia take on Japan. Silverius Shello has provided the first goal for the Malaysians. They lead 1-0 as the second quarter game is on at Rourkela.

 
11:41 AM

Hockey World Cup IND vs SA LIVE: Reid explains why India failed to win WC

"Having seen this World Cup and being in a home World Cup, does bring extra pressure. Sometimes that's difficult to process. So, that was my thought process," Reid said at the post-match press conference. "It (requirement of a mental conditioning coach) has come up (for discussion) before but I did not really think it was needed at that point. I thought, I had enough experience to be able to impart the sort of stuff we have been talking about."

Read more on Reid's thoughts here

11:03 AM

Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: India take on South Africa at 7 pm today

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Hockey World Cup 2023 matches today. India will take on South Africa in the Classification match today to ensure they finish at either 9th or 10th spot in the World Cup. The match will telecast on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be on Hotstar.

