LIVE Updates | India Vs South Africa Classification Match, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia 3-2 Japan

India will take on South Africa in the Hockey World Cup clash on Saturday, January 28 at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. This is India's last match in the World Cup, a 9-10 place classification match. India beat Japan 8-0 in the last match, two days ago, at the same venue. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be aiming to finish the tournament on a high after they got knocked out of the tournament with the loss vs New Zealand in the Crossover match. India had to play the Crossover match as they could not qualify to quarter-finals from the Pool as the table topper.

Needing a 8-goal difference win vs Wales in their last match of the Pool stage, India beat the European nation 4-2. In the Crossover match vs Blacksticks, they went down in the penalty shootout. India's World Cup hopes ended there and while the review will happen by Hockey India soon, it is important for Graham Reid and his side to win the last match of the tournament.

South Africa will be a tough opponent but India should be favourites to win the contest. What they need to ensure is that they play fiery hockey throughout the 60 minuntes of the match.