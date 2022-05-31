31 May 2022, 18:46 PM Full-time India settle for a 4-4 draw against South Korea after a high intensity contest between the two sides. Well played by both the teams but South Korea celebrated after the full-time whistle as if they won and India were extremely disaapointed. IND 4 - 4 KOR

31 May 2022, 18:12 PM KOREA EQUALISE! South Korea equalise again as they score their fourth goal, Jung Manjae gets them back into the game and India have to reply back again to qualify. End of third quarter. IND 4-4 KOR

31 May 2022, 18:04 PM India SCORE! India back in the lead with a stunner open field goal from Mareeswaren Sakthivel. India need to win this fixture in order to qualify and they are leaving no easy chances for Korea in order to do so. Things are heating up with every second on the clock ticking. IND 4 - 3 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:42 PM Korea BOUNCE-BACK AGAIN! South Korea with another field goal in the second quarter to equalise the match again as Kim Jung Hoo scores for Korea. Both are looking for a breakthrough again as things heat up. It's half time and the scores stay level at 3-3. IND 3-3 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:37 PM India BOUNCE-BACK! India bounce back with another one from . South Korea in despair as India lead now with one goal up. The contest is going neck-to-neck at the moment. IND 3-2 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:29 PM Korea REPLY! South Korea reply to the first quarter dominance of India with a goal and taking the lead in the second quarter start. Ji Woo Cheon gets Korea the lead. IND 1 - 2 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:27 PM End of first quarter The first quarter finishes up at 1-1 between India and South Korea. Brilliant performance from the start from India but Korea have snatched back a goal. IND 1 - 1 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:20 PM EQUALISER! South Korea bounce back as Jang Jonghyun converts from the penalty corner late in the first quarter. Indian players with disappointment on their face after a dominant performance in the first quarter. IND 1 - 1 KOR

31 May 2022, 17:14 PM GOAL! India STRIKE first! Neelam Sanjeev converts the penalty corner India got and Korea finally concede after waves of attacks from the Men in Blue. IND 1 - 0 KOR