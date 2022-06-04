हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Uruguay FIH Hockey 5s Highlights: India lose 3-4 vs Uruguay

Follow Live Score and match updates from India women's hockey team vs Uruguay opening fixture of FIH Hockey 5s on our LIVE blog here. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 4, 2022 - 18:36
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Indian Women's Hockey team are set to begin their campaign at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from Saturday. On the first day of the competition, the nine-member Indian Women's Hockey Team led by Captain Rajani Etimarpu will square off in their first encounter against Uruguay. They will also compete against Poland later on the same day. India will face off against the hosts Switzerland and South Africa, respectively on 5th June, Sunday.

4 June 2022, 18:30 PM

Uruguay WIN!

India have lost after a hard fighting match against a very strong Uruguay side who kept on testing their limits in terms to get the victory. Skipper Viana scored the last goal of the match afer which India stayed on the back foot and lost the game.

IND 3-4 URU

4 June 2022, 18:23 PM

MUMTAZ Khan STRIKES!

India comeback again with Mumtaz Khan levelling up the scoring for them. A shot from mid-line, brilliantly taken goal by India.

IND 3-3 URU

4 June 2022, 18:17 PM

Viana SCORES AGAIN!

Uruguay on it again as she scores another for her team to get them back into the lead. High intensity contest.

IND 2-3 URU

4 June 2022, 18:15 PM

India LEVEL things again

India level things again as Ajmina gets them level. Uruguay were keen on holding their lead, but India break the deadlock.

IND 2-2 URU

4 June 2022, 18:12 PM

URUGUAY INFRONT NOW!

Striker of Uruguay strikes one get her team infront inside the game. Scores in style dribbling through the keeper and taking the lead for his team.

IND 1 - 2 URU

4 June 2022, 18:10 PM

URUGUAY COMEBACK!

Uruguar comeback into the game with a goal to settle the scoring. High intensity contest here as we see two goals within the starting five minutes.

IND 1 - 1 URU

4 June 2022, 18:08 PM

INDIA SCORE!

India score first within the first minute. Indian player Ajmina scores and gets them the lead they were looking for early.

IND 1 - 0 URU

Must Watch

PT1M1S

BJP announces candidates name for the Lok Sabha by-elections