India vs Uruguay FIH Hockey 5s Highlights: India lose 3-4 vs Uruguay

4 June 2022, 18:30 PM Uruguay WIN! India have lost after a hard fighting match against a very strong Uruguay side who kept on testing their limits in terms to get the victory. Skipper Viana scored the last goal of the match afer which India stayed on the back foot and lost the game. IND 3-4 URU

4 June 2022, 18:23 PM MUMTAZ Khan STRIKES! India comeback again with Mumtaz Khan levelling up the scoring for them. A shot from mid-line, brilliantly taken goal by India. IND 3-3 URU

4 June 2022, 18:17 PM Viana SCORES AGAIN! Uruguay on it again as she scores another for her team to get them back into the lead. High intensity contest. IND 2-3 URU

4 June 2022, 18:15 PM India LEVEL things again India level things again as Ajmina gets them level. Uruguay were keen on holding their lead, but India break the deadlock. IND 2-2 URU

4 June 2022, 18:12 PM URUGUAY INFRONT NOW! Striker of Uruguay strikes one get her team infront inside the game. Scores in style dribbling through the keeper and taking the lead for his team. IND 1 - 2 URU

4 June 2022, 18:10 PM URUGUAY COMEBACK! Uruguar comeback into the game with a goal to settle the scoring. High intensity contest here as we see two goals within the starting five minutes. IND 1 - 1 URU