Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2022, Live Scores and Updates: Javelin star eyes historic medal

Sep 08, 2022

LIVE Blog

Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26. It looked like the injury had not happened at all as he produced his third career-best effort.

The youngster from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana will be eyeing his maiden Diamond League Finals title. He had qualified for the Finals in 2017 and 2018 also, finishing seventh and fourth respectively.

The Diamond League encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model. Athletes earn points at the 13-series meet to qualify for the final of their respective disciplines.

The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will be crowned ‘Diamond League Champion’.

The six-man javelin throw field here will be without world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country last month. Chopra’s biggest rival will be the Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic whom the Indian had beaten in Lausanne also.

08 September 2022
22:15 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Finals.

The 24-year-old javelin star eyes history with his first Diamond Leagues finals title. 

Not to forget, this season, Neeraj has already won the elusive World Championships medal and here he would like to clinch his first title. 

Watch out for more updates here.  

