Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2022, Live Scores and Updates: Javelin star eyes historic medal

Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here on Thursday.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals here. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in USA in July.

Paavo Nurmi Games: 89.30m _

Kuortane Games: 86.69m_#StockholmDL: 89.94m_

Paavo Nurmi Games: 89.30m
Kuortane Games: 86.69m
Stockholm DL: 89.94m
World Championships: 88.13m
Lausanne DL: 89.08m
Neeraj Chopra is set to end his season at the Zurich DL, having managed a top-two finish in each of the five tournaments he has taken part in.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26. It looked like the injury had not happened at all as he produced his third career-best effort.

The youngster from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana will be eyeing his maiden Diamond League Finals title. He had qualified for the Finals in 2017 and 2018 also, finishing seventh and fourth respectively.

The Diamond League encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship style model. Athletes earn points at the 13-series meet to qualify for the final of their respective disciplines.

The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will be crowned ‘Diamond League Champion’.

The six-man javelin throw field here will be without world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country last month. Chopra’s biggest rival will be the Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic whom the Indian had beaten in Lausanne also.