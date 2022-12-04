Sports News Highlights | Bangladesh beat India in thriller, Pakistan eye Test win against England on Day 5

Australia will be looking to inch closer to win in the first Test vs West Indies in the last day at Perth. Thr only obstacle in front of them will be the West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite. He completed a century already and has looked the best batter on the job from the visiting team. All that Brathwaite needs is some support from the other end to pull off a draw as a win from here would only be a miracle and well all know that miracles don't take place so frequently. Up against them will be the quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon which will be very difficult to cross.

In the other Test happening at Rawalpindi in Pakistan, the hosts are trailing by 158 runs. The Day 4 will see Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood resume Pakistan innings from 499/7. There were 3 centurions for Pakistan too on the third day of the Test match in Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam. Pakistan will aim to bat as many overs as possible on Day 4 to ensure the draw is on.

In Abu Dhabi T10 League, the third place playoff will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army. The final will also be played today between New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators. Two PKL matches are to be played today. First match is between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. The second match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas.