Sports News Highlights | Bangladesh beat India in thriller, Pakistan eye Test win against England on Day 5

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 4: Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.
Australia will be looking to inch closer to win in the first Test vs West Indies in the last day at Perth. Thr only obstacle in front of them will be the West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite. He completed a century already and has looked the best batter on the job from the visiting team. All that Brathwaite needs is some support from the other end to pull off a draw as a win from here would only be a miracle and well all know that miracles don't take place so frequently. Up against them will be the quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon which will be very difficult to cross.
In the other Test happening at Rawalpindi in Pakistan, the hosts are trailing by 158 runs. The Day 4 will see Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood resume Pakistan innings from 499/7. There were 3 centurions for Pakistan too on the third day of the Test match in Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam. Pakistan will aim to bat as many overs as possible on Day 4 to ensure the draw is on.
In Abu Dhabi T10 League, the third place playoff will be played between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army. The final will also be played today between New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators. Two PKL matches are to be played today. First match is between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. The second match will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Fans recall 'LAGAN' as KL Rahul drops easy catch
They say 'Catches win you matches' and that could not have been more true in the game between India and Bangladesh's 1st ODI at Dhaka on Sunday. India were cruising towards victory with just one wicket to get. Bangladesh were 41 runs away from the victory and all India needed was a good ball and they bowled as well but it takes a team effort to win the match and KL Rahul failed to do that with the gloves in hand as he dropped a crucial catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who went on to win the game for Bangladesh single-handedly. India were pretty poor on the field in today's match but KL Rahul's drop catch grabbed all the attention.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Blame Game in Indian camp
India skipper Rohit Sharma firmly admitted that his side were let down by their efforts with the bat in their one-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, saying another 30 to 40 runs could have made a difference. Despite having a line-up in which batting resources were available till No.9, India had a disappointing time with the bat on a slow pitch, being bundled out for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs as Shakib Al Hasan used his line, length, and the crease well to pick 5 for 36 while Ebadot Hossain was consistent in his usage of short balls to scalp 4 for 47.
LIVE PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan need 263 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand
England's daring declaration set up the potential for a thrilling final day of the first Test as Pakistan were 80-2 at stumps on Day 4 and needed 263 more runs to win, here on Sunday. England dangled the carrot and set Pakistan 343 runs to win on a very flat deck, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: BAN win by 1 wicket
Shakib Al Hasan starred with a sensational fifer while Mehidy Hasan Miraz held his nerve to slam an unbeaten cameo and guide Bangladesh to a famous one-wicket victory over India in a low-scoring thriller of the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Sunday.
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi LIVE score: TBD need 128 runs to win
Andries Gous 68 (33)* has got Morrisville Samp Army to a commanding total against Team Abu Dhabi.
LIVE PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan finish 80/2 at Day 4 stumps
Pakistan finish at 80/2 at Day 4 in the 1st Test match against England. PAK need 263 runs to win with Imam-ul-Haq and Shakeel in the middle.
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: PAK need a partnership
Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel are in the middle for Pakistan as England hunt for wickets. Babar Azam is the latest casualty for the Men in Green.
PAK - 33/2 (8.1 Overs), Pakistan need 309 runs
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root bats left-handed
Root scored 73 off 69 balls and once during the innings batted left-handed too. Watch it below:
Joe Root simply bats left handed. Remarkable pic.twitter.com/CXUr3dLCS8
— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 4, 2022
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Root fifty
Joe Root completes a fine fifty. He is ensuring the run rate does not come down. Brook going well too. England take lead near 250.
PAK 579
ENG 657 & 168/3 (25)
England lead by 246 runs
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: England continue to build lead
Joe Root and Harry Brook playing quickly despite fall of wickets. Root in his 40s and is batting really well. England's lead has crossed 200 run mark. They are not looking to play for a draw, even if it means risking the Test.
PAK 579
ENG 657 & 136/3 (20.2)
England lead by 214 runs
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Root, Crawley build on
England batters Zak Crawley and Joe Root continue to build on the lead. Lunch has been taken and we are into the second session. England clearly looking to score quickly and post runs on the board to give their bowlers a chance to win the match.
PAK 579
ENG 657 & 85/2 (11.2)
England lead by 163 runs
PAK vs ENG: England lose 2nd wicket
Pakistan bowlers have dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in quick succession as England lose 2 wickets upfront. Zak Crawley and Joe Root in the middle. Haris Rauf won't be bowling for Pakistan in this innings due to an injury.
PAK 579
ENG 657 & 46/2 (7)
AUS vs WI win 1st Test
Brilliant win for Pat Cummins and Co as Australia win the first Test by 164 runs. West Indies have been bowled out for 333 in the 2nd innings. Nathan Lyon finishes with a six-wicket haul.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 333
Australia won by 164 runs
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan bowled out
Pakistan have been bowled out for 579. They still trail by 78 runs going into the second innings. England will soon come out to bat. Will Jacks finishes with 6 wickets on this track.
ENG 657
PAK 579 (155.3)
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Windies continue fight
Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase giving good fight to save this Test. Still a long way to go in this Test but if these pair is able to battle out this session, it will get more interesting.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 297/7 (99.4)
West Indies need 201 runs
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan resume innings
Pakistan have gone past the 500-run mark in the first innings on the morning of day 4. Agha Salman and Zahid Mahmood in the middle. Pakistan resumed Day 4 at 499/7.
ENG 657
PAK 517/7 (139)
Pakistan trail by 140 runs
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Lunch called
First session comes to an end on Day 5 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies and the visitors are struggling with 7 wickets down. Think the Aussies will be able to pick the remaining 3 wickets in the next session.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 258/7 (90)
West Indies need 240 runs
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Australia nearing big win
West Indies have lost 7 wickets now and they are inching towards a massive loss in the first Test as Josh Hazlewood dismisses Joshua Da Silva, caught by Usman Khawaja.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 233/7 (84.3)
West Indies need 265 runs
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Holder departs
Jason Holder falls too for just 3 made off 35 balls. Travis Head with the wicket and Steve Smith takes the catch. West Indies now just 4 wickets away from loss in first Test. Australians will come even more harder at them.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 221/6 (79.5)
Day 5: 1st Session - West Indies need 277 runs
AUS vs WI: Windies in spot of bother
When Day 5 began, it seemed that West Indies will be competitive today. But they have now given way to Australia to dominate. Mayers and Brathwaite gone in quick succesion. Brathwaite scored a fine hundred and was their best batter. Aussies begin to smell victory.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 214/5 (75)
Day 5: 1st Session - West Indies need 284 runs
