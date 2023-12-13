Highlights | BAN (32) - JAI (30), PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Score: Bulls Beat Jaipur By 2 Points
Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Highlights Score and Updates: Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans by 2 points.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights Score: In the 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, Tamil Thalaivas will face Telugu Titans on December 13 at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, commencing at 08:00 PM IST. Tamil Thalaivas, coming off a recent defeat to Bengal Warriors, lead the head-to-head record against Telugu Titans with 6 wins in 12 encounters. Ajinkya Pawar is pivotal for Thalaivas, amassing 26 raid points in 2 matches. Telugu Titans, currently at the bottom with 1 point, rely on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's 32 raid points in 3 matches. The second match features Bengaluru Bulls against Jaipur Pink Panthers at 09:00 PM IST. Bengaluru Bulls, securing their first win against U. P. Yoddhas, face Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won their last match against Gujarat Giants. Bharat is the standout raider for Bengaluru Bulls with 48 raid points, while Jaipur Pink Panthers' Arjun Deshwal leads with 38 raid points in 3 matches. The matches can be watched live for Kabaddi enthusiasts.
Check Highlights Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans & Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Great Comeback By Bulls
In an electrifying clash, the Bulls staged a remarkable comeback, trailing in the first half, never securing more than a 2-point lead. With nerves of steel in the closing moments, they clinched a thrilling victory, securing a narrow 2-point win. What a triumph for the Bulls!
LIVE Score BAN 32-30 JAI
Incredible kabaddi action unfolding! A mesmerizing display by both teams, but the Bulls have truly transformed in the second half. Their strategic prowess and relentless spirit are reshaping the game!
LIVE Score BAN 27-27 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bulls Bounce Back
Unbelievable comeback by the Bulls! With a stunning all-out, they've levelled the scores against Jaipur. It's intense, folks! 14 minutes on the clock, and the Bulls are charging back with sheer determination. What a turnaround in this Kabbadi thriller
LIVE Score BAN 21-21 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur On Top In 1st Half
In the closing moments of the first half, the Bulls make a stunning comeback led by Surjeet Singh, decimating Jaipur's defense. However, a nail-biting super tackle by Jaipur turns the tide. Despite a Bulls' review for jersey pulling, Jaipur gains 2 crucial points. Ankush faces a 2-minute suspension, yet Jaipur maintains a 3-point lead. The Kabbadi action is electrifying!
LIVE Score BAN 14-17 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur Lead By 5 Points
Bharat showcases remarkable skills, securing a crucial point in a brilliant raid. A phenomenal escape defines his play. Earlier, Jaipur executed a devastating all-out on the Bulls. With a substantial 5-point lead, Jaipur dominates, setting the tone for an intense first half with 10 minutes remaining.
LIVE Score BAN 7-12 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Jaipur On Top
Both teams playing on their defence with just 10 points in the first 10 minutes. Both teams at a level.
LIVE Score BAN 5-5 JAI
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Tamil Beat Telugu
What an electrifying match we witnessed! In a thrilling showdown, Tamil emerged victorious against Telugu, clinching the win by a tight margin of 2 points. Shockingly, Telugu, boasting stars like Pawan Sherawat, finds themselves at the bottom of the points table. Unbelievable turn of events!
LIVE Score TAM 38-36 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Tamil back on top
Telugu down to 3 players, but what a comeback! A sensational super tackle! Tamil's lead cut to just 2 points, 5 minutes on the clock. The match is an absolute thriller, heading down to the wire! It's Kabbadi at its finest!
LIVE Score TAM 29-27 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Telugu Back On Top
Ajinkya Pawar is out after a crafty fake bounce attempt by Telugu's defense, targeting his ankle. Tamil's strategy successfully contains Pawan, while Telugu's defense regains momentum, securing a narrow one-point lead once more.
LIVE Score TAM 23-24 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Half Time
In a gripping turn of events, Sanjivini rescues Telugu Titans from an all-out with a stellar 2-point raid. Tamil falters in defense, allowing Pawan a bounce point. However, a dramatic turn sees Telugu Titans all-out just before the half. Tamil Nadu enjoys a 3-point lead. Excitement ensues!
LIVE Score TAM 20-17 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Tamil Bounce Back
Tamil's defense showcases resilience, narrowing the gap to just 2 points. Ajinkya Pawar's do-or-die move levels the scores at 12-12, setting the stage for an intense Kabaddi showdown.
LIVE Score TAM 13-13 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Telugu Takes Lead
In a stunning display of resilience, Tamil makes a swift comeback, securing crucial points in defense and raids. Kondola's strategic move earns them a bonus point, but defensive lapses cost them. Telugu asserts dominance, leading by 2 points within the first 10 minutes. Electric action on the kabaddi mat!
LIVE Score TAM 8-10 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Here We Go!!!
And here we go, folks! The Southern Derby kicks off with Tamil making an impressive raid, securing the first point. Narendra Kandola shows his defensive prowess, while Pawan scores a bonus point. Tamil's Pawar struggles, going out of bounds. Telugu seizes their first defensive point. Exciting start!
LIVE Score TAM 1-3 TEL
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Milestones On The Cards
Bharat of Bengaluru Bulls is on the verge of reaching 50 raid points in Season 10, currently standing at 48. Ankush of Jaipur Pink Panthers needs 7 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL. Sunil Kumar of Jaipur Pink Panthers requires 9 more tackle points to achieve the milestone of 300 tackle points in PKL.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Key players for Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal emerges as the top raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 10, scoring 38 raid points in 3 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points. Sunil Kumar is the leading defender for the team, securing 10 tackle points in 3 matches.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Key players for Bengaluru Bulls
Bharat leads the raiding department for Bengaluru Bulls in Season 10, amassing 48 raid points in 5 matches, including 10 raid points in the last game. Surjeet Singh shoulders the defensive responsibilities with 11 tackle points in 5 matches, while Sachin Narwal is the top all-rounder with 3 points in 1 match.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Current standings and performance
After 5 matches, Bengaluru Bulls occupy the eighth position on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have won once and lost four times, accumulating a total of 9 points. Jaipur Pink Panthers stand seventh in the standings, with 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 tie, totaling 9 points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Head To Head Records
In the history of PKL, Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 18 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record with 9 wins, while Bengaluru Bulls have claimed victory 8 times. One match between them ended in a tie. The most recent encounter in Season 9 saw Jaipur Pink Panthers securing a 49-29 victory.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers recent performance
Bengaluru Bulls enter this clash fresh from a victory against U. P. Yoddhas on December 11, securing a 38-36 win. This marked their first triumph in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Similarly, Jaipur Pink Panthers also emerged victorious in their last match, defeating Gujarat Giants 35-32 on December 11.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Match Details
In the upcoming 22nd match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 13, Bengaluru Bulls will face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to commence at 09:00 PM IST.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Milestone On The Cards
In terms of milestones, Sahil Gulia of Tamil Thalaivas is just 8 tackle points away from reaching 100 tackle points in PKL, while Sandeep Dhull of Telugu Titans needs 4 more tackle points to achieve the milestone of 300 tackle points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Key Players To Watch Out For In Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans rely on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as their main raider, boasting 32 raid points in 3 matches, while Sandeep Dhull leads the defense with 5 tackle points in 2 matches. Sanjeevi S emerges as the top all-rounder with 6 points in 3 matches.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Key Players To Watch Out For From Tamil Thalaivas
Key players for Tamil Thalaivas include Ajinkya Pawar, the primary raider with 26 raid points in 2 matches, and Sahil Gulia, the mainstay in defense with 5 tackle points in PKL 10.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Points Table
As of now, Tamil Thalaivas stand at the eleventh position on the PKL 10 points table with 1 win and 1 loss, accumulating 5 points. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are positioned twelfth on the points table with 1 point, having experienced 3 losses this season.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Head To Head
Examining their head-to-head record, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have clashed 12 times in the history of PKL. Tamil Thalaivas hold the edge with 6 wins, while Telugu Titans have secured victory 5 times, and one match concluded in a tie. The last meeting between the two teams in Season 9 favoured the Thalaivas, who triumphed with a scoreline of 52-24.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Recent Clash
In their recent encounter on December 10, Tamil Thalaivas suffered a setback, losing 38-48 against Bengal Warriors, marking their first defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Similarly, Telugu Titans faced a defeat against U. P. Yoddhas on December 9, with a scoreline of 33-48.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Match Details
The 21st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on December 13 will feature a face-off between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 PM IST.