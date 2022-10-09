NewsOther Sports
TELUGU TITANS VS BENGAL WARRIORS MATCH TODAY

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: Bengal Warriors defeat Telugu Titans

TT vs BW, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights Updates: Bengal Warriors defeat Telugu Titans
After facing a loss in the first Southern Derby of the season Telugu Titans would be hungry to make a statement against the Bengal Warriors. Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai were on top of their game against the Bengaluru Bulls and will look to continue their fine form. Raiders Rajnish and Vinay will be keen on getting some points for their team tonight.

Bengal Warriors on the other hand had a normal day against Haryana Steelers. They have had a bad start to their season and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Bengal Warriors squad: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban, Gaikar Parshant Kumar, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Telugu Titans squad: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

09 October 2022
21:28 PM

Bengal Warriors win!

Bengal Warriors 45 after full-time. Telugu Titans face another disappointing defeat.

BW 45 - 25 TT

21:17 PM

LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - TT struggling

Telugu Titans still struggling in the second half as Bengal Warriors have taken up a huge lead from the start.

TT 18 - 37 BW

21:05 PM

LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - BW going strong!

Bengal Warriors leading by 19 points in the second. Telugu Titans need a miracle now as BW have taken a huge lead now.

TT 12 - 31 BW

20:58 PM

LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - BW leading at half-time!

Bengal Warriors leading by 15 points at half-time.

TT 10 - 25 BW

20:40 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors with a huge lead of 9 points inside the first half.

TT 3 - 11 BW

20:28 PM

LIVE Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors - Hello!

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9 matchup. 

