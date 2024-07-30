Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Duo Secures Second Bronze Medal For India At Paris Olympics 2024

The fourth day of the Paris Olympics 2024 marked a significant achievement for India as the shooting duo, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This victory not only added another medal to India's tally but also etched Manu Bhaker's name in history as the first Indian female athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Know All About Shooter Manu Bhaker Who Won India's First Medal In France

The Thrilling Journey to the Podium

The road to the bronze was far from easy. The Indian pair faced stiff competition from the South Korean team, comprising Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho. The match was intense, with both teams showcasing exceptional skills and determination. Ultimately, Bhaker and Singh secured the bronze with a score of 16-10, demonstrating their composure and focus under pressure.

Manu Bhaker: A Trailblazer in Indian Sports

Manu Bhaker's achievement at the Paris Olympics is a testament to her incredible talent and perseverance. Having already secured a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, her second medal in the mixed team event solidifies her status as one of India's premier shooting talents. Her journey has been nothing short of inspiring, reflecting her dedication and the rigorous training she has undergone.

Manu's success in Paris echoes the triumphs of other Indian sportswomen, such as P.V. Sindhu, who also made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. This trend signifies a growing prominence of Indian women athletes on the global stage, a development that promises to inspire future generations.

Sarabjot Singh: A Rising Star

Sarabjot Singh's performance in the mixed team event has been equally commendable. His steady aim and calm demeanor were crucial in clinching the medal for India. Singh's contribution to this victory is a reminder of the young talent that is emerging in Indian sports, especially in shooting, where the country has seen a surge of promising athletes.

A Day of Pride and Joy for India

The bronze medal won by Bhaker and Singh was India's second in the shooting events at the Paris Olympics, bringing immense pride to the nation. The Indian contingent's performance has been a beacon of hope and joy, inspiring millions of fans back home. This achievement also reflects the growing infrastructure and support for sports in India, which has been crucial in nurturing talents like Bhaker and Singh.