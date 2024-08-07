The morning drizzle in New Delhi did little to dampen the spirits of the hundreds who gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome home Manu Bhaker. The star pistol shooter arrived on an Air India flight (AI 142) from Paris, delayed by an hour but greeted with undiminished enthusiasm. The crowd, which had been waiting long before her arrival, erupted into cheers as Bhaker emerged, marking a historic moment in Indian sports.

THE GRAND WELCOME OF MANU BHAKAR & HER COACH JASPAL RANA AT DELHI AIRPORT.



Historic Feat: Double Bronze Medals

Manu Bhaker's triumphant return follows her historic achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, where she won two bronze medals. At just 22, she etched her name in the annals of Indian sports by clinching medals in both the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. This remarkable feat makes her the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, a distinction previously held only by Norman Pritchard with his two silver medals in 1900.

Celebrations and Honors

Bhaker's arrival was a scene of jubilation. Supporters showered her and her coach, Jaspal Rana, with flower petals and garlands, while traditional dhol beats added to the festive atmosphere. Her parents, Ram Kishan and Sumedha, alongside sports enthusiasts and officials from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, were present to celebrate her success. The pride in her achievement was palpable, as former Uttarakhand Sports Minister Narayan Singh Rana, Jaspal Rana's father, expressed, "It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before."

The Journey to Glory

Manu Bhaker's journey to the podium in Paris was a testament to her skill, determination, and resilience. Her performance in the women's 10m air pistol event showcased her precision and calm under pressure, while her collaboration with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team event highlighted her ability to perform in tandem with a partner. This dual success not only underscores her versatility but also her growth as an athlete since her debut on the international stage.

Looking Ahead: More Honors and Responsibilities

Following her return, Bhaker is set to meet Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the afternoon, acknowledging the support and encouragement from the government. Her journey, however, does not end here. She will be heading back to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony of the Olympics, where she will proudly bear the Indian flag, symbolizing the spirit and potential of Indian sports on the global stage.

The Role of Coach Jaspal Rana

Integral to Bhaker's success is her coach, Jaspal Rana. A decorated shooter himself, Rana has been a guiding force for Bhaker, honing her skills and instilling in her the mental fortitude required to excel at the highest level. His role in her development cannot be overstated, and his presence at the airport alongside Bhaker was a testament to their shared journey of hard work and triumph.

Inspiration for Future Generations

Manu Bhaker's achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. Her story is one of dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. As she stood amidst the adoring crowd, her medals gleaming, it was clear that her success is not just a personal victory but a beacon of hope for countless young athletes dreaming of Olympic glory.