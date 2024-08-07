Advertisement
NewsOther Sports
VINESH PHOGAT

When Is Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match In Women's Wrestling 50 KG Final At Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat's path to the final was anything but easy. Her semi-final bout against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez was a testament to her indomitable spirit and relentless determination.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Vinesh Phogat, India's wrestling sensation, has once again etched her name in the annals of sports history. By reaching the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024, she has become the first Indian woman wrestler to vie for an Olympic gold medal. Her remarkable journey to the final has not only inspired millions but also set the stage for an epic showdown that promises to captivate the world.

How Did Vinesh Phogat Reach the Final?

Vinesh Phogat's path to the final was anything but easy. Her semi-final bout against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez was a testament to her indomitable spirit and relentless determination. Phogat showcased her technical prowess and strategic acumen, securing a hard-fought victory that sent her to the gold medal match. Her performance has been a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes, exemplifying the true spirit of Olympic competition.

Who Is Vinesh Phogat Facing in the Final?

Opponent: USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt

In the final, Phogat will face a formidable opponent in Sarah Hildebrandt from the USA. Hildebrandt, a seasoned wrestler with an impressive track record, will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge. However, Phogat’s current form and unwavering resolve make her a strong contender for the gold. This clash between two of the world's best wrestlers is expected to be a thrilling encounter, with both athletes leaving no stone unturned in their quest for Olympic glory.

When and Where to Watch Vinesh Phogat’s Gold Medal Match?

Match Timing: August 8, 12:45 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sports 18 Network TV Channel in India

Live Stream: Free on the Jio Cinema App and Website

Indian fans can catch the action live on the Sports 18 Network TV channel. For those who prefer streaming, the match will be available for free on the Jio Cinema app and website, ensuring that fans across the country can witness this historic moment. The match's timing is set for August 8 at 12:45 PM IST, so mark your calendars and get ready to cheer for Vinesh Phogat as she battles for gold.

What Is the Impact of Phogat’s Success?

Phogat’s journey to the final has already had a profound impact on the Indian sports community. Her success has inspired countless young athletes, particularly women, to pursue their dreams in wrestling and other sports. The support from her family, especially her uncle Mahavir Phogat, has been unwavering. Celebrations have erupted in her hometown, with villagers and family members expressing immense pride and joy over her achievements.

What Lies Ahead for Vinesh Phogat?

The final match is not just about winning a gold medal; it's about creating history and setting a precedent for future generations. Phogat's performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 has already made her a national icon, and a victory in the final would cement her legacy as one of India's greatest athletes. As the nation eagerly awaits the match, the excitement and anticipation continue to build.

