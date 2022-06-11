India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra became a big celebrity after his gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the javelin thrower will be back in action as his season begins at an event in Finland on June 14. Neeraj is a pioneer in his athletics as no one before him had brought an individual gold medal for India in the sport. In fact, he is only the second individual gold medallist from India after Abhinav Bindra won the honours in 2008 Beijing Games in 10m rifle shooting. Neeraj has already set a his legacy in place as after his gold in Tokyo, many kids are taking up the sport and trying to become the next Neeraj Chopra from India. There is crowd of parents at varioua academies who are bringing their kids to coaches and asking them to make them the next Neeraj, which is a positive sign in a country like India where cricket rules.

There are many young athletes who have already done well in the sport and are making quick progress. One of them is Yashvir. He comes from Bhivani and has recently breached the 80m mark at the Indian Grand Prix held last month. He is among the most special talents in this sport as not many are able to breach the 80m mark so easily. He has already made the Commonwealth Games cut and now is aiming for a sport in World Championships. To play at worlds, a javelin thrower needs to have thrown 85 or above, a target which he and his father have set for themselves.

Back in 2021, at the then 19-year-old Yashvir had broken Neeraj Chopra's U-20 Fed Cup meet record with an effort of 78.68m to surge past the 76.91m that had given Chopra the meet record in Hyderabad in 2015.

"Breaching the 80m mark was very important to me," Yashvir told Indian Express. But his father does not want the fame to get into his head. He believes there is a still a lot of hardwork remaining. "I recently got a call from someone congratulating me for Yashvir’s entry into the 80m club. But it’s no big deal,” his father Rai told the newspaper. As far as training is concerned, Rai said , "There is nothing special in our training. We spend a lot of time training, and eat right. When I was an athlete, I made a lot of mistakes and I just ensure that my son doesn’t go down the same road."