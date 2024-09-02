Meet Nishad Kumar: From Losing Hand In Accident To Winning Consecutive Paralympic Medals- Know All About His Inspirational Journey

Paralympics 2024: India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics, adding to his silver from the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. The 24-year-old achieved a season-best jump of 2.04 meters, finishing behind the USA's Roderick Townsend, who also claimed the gold in Tokyo. Nishad's impressive performance saw him dominate the 11-man field in the men's high jump T47 event. However, Townsend outperformed with a season-best jump of 2.12 meters to secure the gold medal. Despite missing his third attempt at clearing 2.08 meters, Nishad shared a warm moment with Townsend, who embraced him, bringing smiles to both competitors' faces.

Who Is Nishad Kumar? How Did He Overcome A Life-Altering Accident?

Born on October 3, 1999, in Una, Himachal Pradesh, Nishad Kumar faced a significant challenge early in life. At just six years old, he lost his right hand in an accident involving a grass-cutting machine. Despite this life-changing incident, Nishad's spirit and determination remained unbroken. Inspired by his mother, who was a state-level volleyball player and discus thrower, Nishad's passion for sports only grew stronger.

Finding His Path In Athletics

Nishad's journey in sports began with wrestling, but he soon found his true calling in athletics, initially experimenting with javelin throw before settling on high jump. His athletic talents quickly caught the attention of coaches, and by 2017, he was receiving professional training. Nishad made his international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games in the same year, where he won a gold medal, marking the beginning of his successful career in high jump.

Education and Athletic Achievements

Nishad's commitment to both sports and academics is evident from his educational background. He studied at DAV College in Chandigarh, then continued his education at Himachal Pradesh University and Lovely Professional University, focusing on physical education. His dedication to his sport soon brought him success at the senior level. In 2019, he won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships and gold at the Dubai Grand Prix, signaling his arrival on the international stage.

Making History: From Tokyo to Paris

Nishad's career reached a pivotal moment at the Tokyo Paralympics, where he won a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event and now after 4 years he clinched another silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics. Nishad's silver not only brought him personal glory but also added to India's growing reputation in the international para-athletics arena.