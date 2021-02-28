Mia Khalifa slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on LeBron James

Former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa slammed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on basketball star LeBron James. The Swedish international footballer recently in an interview with Discovery Plus expressed his views on James participating in socio-political causes, in which he says the basketball legend should stick to the sport and not focus on politics.

"Do what you're good at. Do the category that you do. I play football because I'm the best at playing football, I'm no politician. If I'd been a politician, I would be doing politics," Ibrahimovic said in the interview.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic uppskattar basketspelaren Lebron James men tycker inte att han ska lägga sig i politiken: "Lebron är fenomenal på det han gör, men jag gillar inte när folk med status lägger sig i politik" Lång intervju med Zlatan Ibrahimovic: https://t.co/oXm5gjmhKv pic.twitter.com/J3L82GWLD6 — discovery+ sport (@dplus_sportSE) February 25, 2021

The former pornstar took to Twitter to extend her support towards James and tweeted a screenshot of Ibrahimovic's Instagram account, which shows the footballer featuring TV advertisements. "Please stick to sports, not selling us TVs. Can you even build a TV? Then you can't use your status to sell TVs," she wrote in the caption, referring to the 39-year-old's recent remarks.

Please stick to sports, not selling us tv’s. Can you even build a tv? Then you can’t use your status to sell tv’s. https://t.co/AfoNDWBR6r pic.twitter.com/9N7BwxXKBz — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 26, 2021

Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing for Serie A club AC Milan, has received a lot of backlash for his remarks on James. The basketball-legend himself responded back to the Ibrahimovic's comment and said he "would never shut up about things that are wrong."

"I have 300+ kids at my school who need a voice and I'm their voice...I'm the wrong guy to go at, I do my homework." @KingJames weighs in on the recent comments made by soccer superstar @Ibra_official that people should "do what they're good at" and "stay out of politics". pic.twitter.com/Scfp6HhnP2 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 27, 2021

James has been among the prominent voices against racism and other social injustice in the United States.