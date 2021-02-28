हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Mia Khalifa slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on LeBron James

The Swedish international footballer recently in an interview with Discovery Plus expressed his views on James participating in socio-political causes, in which he says the basketball legend should stick to the sport and not focus on politics.  

Mia Khalifa slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on LeBron James
Mia Khalifa slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on LeBron James

Former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa slammed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on basketball star LeBron James. The Swedish international footballer recently in an interview with Discovery Plus expressed his views on James participating in socio-political causes, in which he says the basketball legend should stick to the sport and not focus on politics. 

"Do what you're good at. Do the category that you do. I play football because I'm the best at playing football, I'm no politician. If I'd been a politician, I would be doing politics," Ibrahimovic said in the interview. 

The former pornstar took to Twitter to extend her support towards James and tweeted a screenshot of Ibrahimovic's Instagram account, which shows the footballer featuring TV advertisements. "Please stick to sports, not selling us TVs. Can you even build a TV? Then you can't use your status to sell TVs," she wrote in the caption, referring to the 39-year-old's recent remarks. 

Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing for Serie A club AC Milan, has received a lot of backlash for his remarks on James. The basketball-legend himself responded back to the Ibrahimovic's comment and said he "would never shut up about things that are wrong."

READ | 'I never shut up about things that are wrong': LeBron James to Zlatan Ibrahimovic 

James has been among the prominent voices against racism and other social injustice in the United States.  

