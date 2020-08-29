National Sports Awards 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind virtually honours 65 athletes; Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma miss ceremony

For the first time in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the National Sports Awards was conducted virtually on Saturday, with a total of 65 awardees attending this year's ceremony from various locations across the country.

The award winners from nine different Sports Authority of India-designated locations were connected with the Indian president online from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A total of 74 sportspersons were chosen for the national awards, including five for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, eight for Dronacharya Award in Life- Time Category, five Dronacharya Award in regular category, a whopping 27 Arjuna awardees, 15 Dhyan Chand awardees.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has been honoured with this year's Khel Ratna award, and Arjuna awardee Ishant Sharma missed the ceremony as they are currently in the United Aeab Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Khel Ratna) and shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Arjuna) were forced to pull out of the award ceremony after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Table tennis star Manika Batra, Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal--who are the other thee Khel Ratna awardees--attended the ceremony.

While Batra logged in from Pune, Thangavelu and Rampal joined from the Bengaluru SAI centre.

Meanwhile, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, star sprinter Dutee Chand, woman cricketer Deepti Sharma, golfer Aditi Ashok,archer Atanu Das and men's hockey team striker Akashdeep Singh were among the top Arjuna awardees this year.

Punjab University was conferred with the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy during the virtual ceremony.

Col. Sarfraz Singh, Taka Tamut, Late Maagan Bissa, Asnita Devi, Keval Hiren Kakka and Satendra Singh were honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated all the athletes, coaches and sports associations for their efforts in taking the countrey's sports forward besides also pointing out that three out of the five Khel Ratna award winners are female athletes.

The President also stated that the deadly virus has disrupted all the sporting activities across the country and also forced the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The full list of National Sports Awards 2020 winners is as follows:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Rohit Sharma Cricket Mariyappan T. Para Athletics Manika Batra Table Tennis Vinesh Wrestling Rani Hockey

DRONACHARYA AWARD

Life- Time Category

Name of coach Discipline Dharmendra Tiwary Archery Purushotham Rai Athletics Shiv Singh Boxing Romesh Pathania Hockey Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi V ijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting Naresh Kumar Tennis Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

Regular Category

Name of the coach Discipline Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb Jaspal Rana Shooting Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD



Name Discipline Atanu Das Archery Dutee Chand Athletics Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Ishant Sharma Cricket Deepti Sharma Cricket Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian Sandesh Jhingan Football Aditi Ashok Golf Akashdeep Singh Hockey Deepika Hockey Deepak Kabaddi Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing Manu Bhaker Shooting Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis Divij Sharan Tennis Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports Divya Kakran Wrestling Rahul Aware Wrestling Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming Sandeep Para Athletics Manish Narwal Para Shooting

DHYAN CHAND AWARD

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics Jincy Philips Athletics Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton Trupti Murgunde Badminton N. Usha Boxing Lakha Singh Boxing Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football Ajit Singh Hockey Manpreet Singh Kabaddi J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton Manjeet Singh Rowing Shri Sachin Nag Swimming Nandan P Bal Tennis Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Every year on August 29, India celebrates its National Sports Day. The day is celebrated to honour the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Rijiju will offer tributes to Major Dhyan Chand at Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi in the morning before the awards function.