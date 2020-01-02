NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern dies aged 77

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away on Wednesday as a result of the brain hemorrhage which he suffered almost three weeks ago. He was 77.

Confirming the news, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued an official statement and paid tribute to his 'mentor and one his dearest friends' Stern.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and hard work," Silver said in the statement.

The NBA Commissioner further lauded David, saying that the latter was not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but was also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him," he added.

Stern was the longest-serving commissioner of the NBA, standing at the helm for 30 years before retiring in February 2014. He is survived by his wife Dianne and sons Eric and Andrew.