NBA playoffs: Toronto Raptors force Game 7 against Boston Celtics after double-overtime win

The Toronto Raptors on Thursday forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the NBA playoffs after Kyle Lowry led his side to double-overtime victory at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Lowry, who played for 53 minutes during the match, scored 33 points for Raptors to help his side beat Celtics 125- 122.

Six-time NBA All-Star Lowry also notched up the game-winning fadeaway jumper to guide Raptors to victory in a Double-OT Game 6 thriller .

Besides him, Norman Powell also scored 10 points for Raptors in the final two overtime periods.

For Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart was the highest scorer with triple-double of 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was Boston who were leading by four early in the second period of double-overtime. In fact, Boston were up by three with just one minute and 37 seconds remaining to the match, but Raptors rebounded strongly to seal the victory and force a Game 7.

The two teams will now lock horns in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-final on September 12.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers have taken a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals following a 96-85 win in Game 4.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to help Clippers move a step closer to their first Western Conference finals.

Reserve Montrezl Harrell, on the other hand, added 15 points for Clippers. For Nuggets, Nikola Jokic was the highest scorer with 26 points and 11 boards.

Clippers and Nuggets will now feature in Game 5 on Saturday.