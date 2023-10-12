India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has been nominiated for the Male Athlete of the Year award. The star javelin thrower recently clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. The 25-year-old had an outstanding year, winning the World Championship medal for the first time this season too. Neeraj's list of achievements in recent years is nothing short of impressive, with each accolade symbolizing his dedication and excellence.

Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist

The pinnacle of Neeraj's success came at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he created history by clinching the gold medal in the javelin throw event. With a throw of 87.58 meters, he not only secured India's first Olympic gold in athletics in over a century but also established himself as a global sensation. His performance in Tokyo was a testament to his unparalleled skill, composure under pressure, and unwavering focus.

World Champion

Neeraj's success didn't stop at the Olympics. The next year, he further cemented his status as one of the world's best javelin throwers by winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. In 2023, he changed the medal colour to gold. Competing against some of the most talented athletes on the planet, he showcased his remarkable consistency and talent, further solidifying his place in the annals of athletic history.

Asian Games Medalist

Neeraj's excellence is not limited to the Olympics and World Championships. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, he bagged the gold medal with a throw of 88.06 meters, a performance that announced his arrival on the international stage. His Asian Games victory was a turning point in his career and hinted at the greatness that awaited him. He repeated the heroics with a gold medal in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Diamond League Trophy

Neeraj's remarkable journey isn't solely defined by his triumphs on the grandest stages. He has consistently proven his mettle by performing well in prestigious athletics events like the Diamond League. Winning the Diamond League title is an arduous task, but Neeraj managed to achieve this milestone, underlining his dominance and versatility in javelin throwing.

Neeraj Chopra's nomination as the Male Athlete of the Year is not merely an acknowledgment of his extraordinary feats but also a tribute to his unyielding determination, unrelenting hard work, and insatiable hunger for excellence. His gold at the Tokyo Olympics, victory at the World Championships, Asian Games triumphs, and Diamond League success are a testament to his consistency and ability to perform under immense pressure.

As Neeraj Chopra continues to be a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes, his journey stands as a testament to the potential of Indian sports on the global stage. Neeraj has not just brought glory to the nation but has also shown that with relentless dedication and determination, one can achieve the impossible. His nomination for Male Athlete of the Year is well-deserved, and it is a recognition of his extraordinary journey in the world of sports.

The full list of nominees (in alphabetical order) is:

Noah Lyles, USA - Three time world champion.

Neeraj Chopra, India - World and Asian Games javelin champion.

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Sweden - Pole vault world champion, Diamond League winner with world record.

Karsten Warholm, Norway - 400m hurdles world champion.

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece - World long jump champion.

Pierce LePage, Canada - Decathlon world champion.

Alvaro Martin, Spain - World 20km and 35km race walk champion.

Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya - London and Chicago marathon winner, marathon world record breaker.

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco - 3000m steeplechase world champion.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway - World 5000m champion, 1500m silver medallist.

Ryan Crouser, USA - Shot put world champion.