Neeraj Chopra Makes BIG Statement On Breaking 90-Metere Mark, Says THIS

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic javelin champion, has achieved numerous milestones in his athletic career, but the one question that persists is when he will surpass the 90-meter mark. Chopra's personal best stands at 89.94 meters, which he achieved at the Diamond League in Stockholm in June 2021, earning him the World Championship silver medal.

In a recent interaction with the national women's under-19 cricket team, Chopra expressed his desire to put an end to the question of breaching the 90-meter mark this year. Speaking at the Revsports Trailblazers platform, the 25-year-old athlete said, "I have been asked this question many times, and I think I will be able to end this question this year."

Chopra praised the U-19 world cup winning women's cricket team, saying that their victory was due to their capabilities and excellent performance. He interacted with the team ahead of their final match in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup clash against England and found them to be confident and self-aware.

The Indian javelin thrower could not participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, and fans are eagerly awaiting his appearance in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September, where he will be looking to defend his crown. With Chopra currently training hard in South Africa, expectations are high for his performance.

Chopra's dedication and determination have earned him numerous accolades and recognition in the sporting world. However, his focus remains on achieving new milestones and bettering his performance. With his eye set on breaching the 90-meter mark this year, Chopra's fans and followers eagerly await his upcoming events and are hopeful for his success.