Neeraj Chopra Reacts To Broadcasters Not Showing Him On Big Screen Or TV During World Cup Final, Says 'I Want Them To...'

India's greatest Track and Field athlete Neeraj Chopra was in the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the World Cup final between India and Australia in November 19. While the broadcasters showed a host of celebrities from Bollywood and other film industries of the country who attended the game on the big screen at the ground and on TV, Neeraj was not even shown once. The camera at the ground failed to recognise or spot India's most decorated sportsperson in the last five years.

The 25-year-old has now reacted to the snub by the cameramen at the stadium. In an interview with the Indian Express, Neeraj spoke on how he felt when the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh were continuously shown in the big screen and he was not. As expected, Neeraj came up with a very Neeraj-like response, saying that he does think too much about these things. However, Neeraj said, not showing his matches on TV troubles him.

"I want them to show me when I compete. When I participate in the Diamond League they don’t telecast it properly. Woh cheez hai asli (that’s the real deal). At that time, they only show highlights. I went to Ahmedabad just to watch the match and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I would have obviously enjoyed it more had India won, but I had a good time in the stands. I never wanted the camera to pan towards me, that thought didn’t even cross my head," said Neeraj.

Who Is Neeraj Chopra's Favourite Fast Bowler?

Neeraj was also quizzed about his favourite fast bowler in the Indian team and he took name of Jasprit Bumrah. The dynamics of fast bowling and javelin throw are almost the same. The athlete runs in at fast pace, stops and then delivers the ball/throws the javelin. Neeraj finds Bumrah's bowling action quite unique and also had an advice for India's leading fast bowler. Neeraj advised Bumrah to lengthen his run-up as doing it will help him extract more pace.

The star javelin thrower has won almost everything that is there to be won for a Track and Field athlete. From Olympics gold to World title to Diamond League trophy, Neeraj has it all. However, there is one small dream of his which is still unfulfilled, which is to participate and win the top honours at an international event in india. Neeraj hopes that global event is hosted soon.